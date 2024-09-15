REPORT: CJ Beathard on Miami’s Short list; Tannehill Wants Starting Position

On NBC Football Night in America, Mike Florio reports that quarterback C.J. Beathard is on Miami’s short list of quarterbacks they are considering signing at this time. Regarding Ryan Tannehill, Ryan is being very selective. He wants to wait for a team that would need him to start for the remainder of the season, which is a situation the Miami Dolphins most likely are not in at this moment. In light of the report this morning that Tua has no plans to retire, Tannehill may shy away from a return to the Dolphins.

Beathard has worked with Mike McDaniel before in San Francisco, and he knows the style of offense being run. He is 30 years old, and played for San Francisco between 2017-2020 and most recently with Jacksonville from 2021 through 2023. He has played in 32 games, starting 13 of them.

His team’s record in games he has started is 3-10. He has thrown 19 career touchdowns to 14 interceptions and passed for 3,886 yards. In his only start with Jacksonville last season, Beathard and Jacksonville won the game.

Beathard was a 3rd round pick in 2017 by San Francisco and played his college football at Iowa.

Since leaving the Miami Dolphins between 2019 and 2023, Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 93 touchdowns and only 40 interceptions. He has a 66.6% completion percentage and has started 63 of 67 games. His record in games he has started during that time is 39-24.

Look at some of Ryan Tannehill’s numbers in recent years

2020: 33 TDs to 7 INTs and 3,819 passing yards

2021: 21 TDs to 14 INTs and 3,734 passing yards

2022: 13 TDs to 6 INTs and 2,536 passing yards (only in 12 games)

We will have more on this story as it develops; stay tuned to DolphinsTalk.com for all of the latest.