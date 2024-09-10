The official director of the HULA BOWL reports that the Miami Dolphins are bringing in wide receivers for workouts this week. This makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins, given their game against Jacksonville in week one.

While Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were fantastic on Sunday, beyond them, the rest of the Miami Dolphins wide receivers struggled. Braxton Berrios was targeted on two passes, and he dropped them both. On his punt return, he appeared to be running very slowly. Grant Dubose was only on the field for 13 snaps, and Robbie Chosen was only on the field for 12 snaps, and both were non-factored.

With Odell Beckham Jr on the PUP list and out for the next three games, I am sure Miami wants to add more talent to their wide receiver room. They do have D’Wayne Eskridge and Erik Ezukanma on their practice squad, but neither player has lived up to their draft status since entering the league, and they really cannot be counted on to produce on the active roster.

#Falcons and #Dolphins have interest in wide outs and will have some in for workouts this week — NFL Draft Diamonds ™️ (@DraftDiamonds) September 10, 2024

This Miami Dolphins offense, run by Mike McDaniel and Frank Smith, is a wide receiver-centric offense where the receivers are what makes the offense go. Having quality receivers and quality depth at the positions is paramount, as we saw at the end of last season when Waddle and Hill were less than 100%. The offense struggled in big games in December and January.

Once we hear what receivers were brought in by the Dolphins, we will share their names here at DolphinsTalk.com