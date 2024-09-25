REPORT: Dolphins NOT Trading for a QB; Expect Tua to Return This Season

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Miami Dolphins are not likely to make a trade for a quarterback to upgrade the position while Tua is on IR because they fully expect Tua to return to the field once he is medically cleared and can come off IR. The first game Tua could play if he only misses four games is Oct 27th vs Arizona.

Per Fowler: “While the Dolphins make plans at quarterback for at least the next three weeks without Tua Tagovailoa, a trade for a passer doesn’t seem likely at this point. A source said Miami is “not much into it at this time.” Keep in mind, all signs are that Tagovailoa wants to play again this season, and he’s eligible as early as Week 7. Making a flashy move for a quarterback, potentially disrupting the loose timeline and plans of Tagovailoa and the team, comes with risk. Now, the Dolphins might have to do something, so all of this is a bit of a moving target. In the short term, Miami must decide when Skylar Thompson (ribs) will be available and make plans around that, with backups Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle in mind.”

The Dolphins currently have Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle, and Tyler Huntley on the roster as their quarterback and as of the time of this article no decision has been made on who will start this upcoming Monday vs Tennessee.

There have been rumors of Miami trading for veteran quarterbacks like Russell Wilson or Jimmy Garoppolo to fill the void they have at quarterback without Tua. But if the team is certain Tua is going to return to the field this season, it makes no sense for Miami to part with draft capital to acquire any quarterback. If Tua were to be out for the remainder of the season for for most of the season, then trading for a quarterback would make more sense.

Since entering the league, Tua’s NFL career has been a roller coaster of sorts. He entered the NFL coming off a major hip injury he suffered during his senior year of college. Brian Flores, his first head coach with the Dolphins, didn’t connect with him, and there was a disconnect between the two and an ever-changing offensive philosophy.

In Tua’s third NFL season, Mike McDaniel replaced Flores, bringing an entirely new energy and offensive system to Miami, where Tua flourished.

From a statistical standpoint, Tua’s numbers have improved under McDaniel, and he is set up for success because he is surrounded by many offensive weapons.

There are still some concerns with Tua, though, such as his ability to win big games, beat good teams, and play well in December/January.

The main concern with Tua is the numerous concussions he suffered in 2022. He suffered at least two concussions, and many feel he suffered three, but it was covered up. No matter what the number is, in this day and age, with what we know about brain injuries, that many concussions in a short amount of time is something to monitor.

His latest concussion vs the Buffalo Bills is alarming because it was a run-of-the-mill play that didn’t involve a vicious hit.