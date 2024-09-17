Adam Schefter is reporting the Miami Dolphins will be placing Tua on IR, meaning he will miss the next 4 games at least. The first game Tua would be able to play if he only misses four is Oct 27th vs Arizona.

Breaking: The Dolphins are placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, sources tell @AdamSchefter. He will be out a minimum of four games. pic.twitter.com/lOdIB0GneI — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2024

Since entering the league, Tua’s NFL career has been a roller coaster of sorts. He entered the NFL coming off a major hip injury he suffered during his senior year of college. Brian Flores, his first head coach with the Dolphins, didn’t connect with him, and there was a disconnect between the two and an ever-changing offensive philosophy.

In Tua’s third NFL season, Mike McDaniel replaced Flores, bringing an entirely new energy and offensive system to Miami, where Tua flourished.

From a statistical standpoint, Tua’s numbers have improved under McDaniel, and he is set up for success because he is surrounded by many offensive weapons.

There are still some concerns with Tua, though, such as his ability to win big games, beat good teams, and play well in December/January.

The main concern with Tua is the numerous concussions he suffered in 2022. He suffered at least two concussions, and many feel he suffered three, but it was covered up. No matter what the number is, in this day and age, with what we know about brain injuries, that many concussions in a short amount of time is something to monitor.

His latest concussion on Thursday night vs the Buffalo Bills is alarming because it was a run-of-the-mill play that didn’t involve a vicious hit.

We will have more on this story throughout the week as more information becomes available. Keep checking DolphinsTalk.com for all the latest.