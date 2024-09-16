Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Dolphins did not contact Tom Brady about coming out of retirement to play quarterback.

Brady has been linked to Miami in 2020 and 2021. Miami was caught tampering with Brady twice and lost multiple draft picks, including a 2023 first-round pick.

For those who have asked, the Dolphins did NOT reach out to Tom Brady’s representation after Tua’s injury. Brady, 47, is now broadcasting for Fox, as most of you know. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 16, 2024

Brady passed for 4,694 yards, third-most in the NFL for 2022, and also had 25 touchdowns that season with only nine interceptions. During his career, Brady won seven Super Bowl championships and three league MVP awards.

After the 2022 season, Tom Brady announced he signed a 10-year deal with FOX for $375 million to be their lead color analyst with a flexible start date. He took the 2023 season off and began his role with FOX this season.

Brady has had mixed reviews through two games; thus far, he has called for FOX. In week 1, he struggled some in the booth, which was to be expected, and he seemed a little lost at times. This past weekend, he received rave reviews as being a part of the broadcast team calling the Saints-Cowboys game in Dallas.

Tom Brady was announced as a Raiders part-owner last May, although the league has yet to formally acknowledge the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s minority stake in the organization. For Brady to return to the field (which it appears he has no desire to), he would have had to sell his ownership stake in the Raiders.