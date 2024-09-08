Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey will try to play today. And even if he can play, he will not be a full go and will only play a limited number of snaps vs Jacksonville.

A few days ago, the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey agreed to an extension, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.  It is a 3-year, $72.3 million contract. The Miami Dolphins restructured Ramsey’s contract earlier this offseason by converting $13.9 million of salary and a $11 million roster bonus into a signing bonus. That opened up close to $20 million in salary cap space, and Miami added three VOID years to the end of Ramsey’s contract to spread out the $25 million signing bonus over the next five seasons. This new extension on Friday morning will erase all of that and keep Ramsey in Miami for a longer period of time.

Ramsey will turn 30 in October. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl player and a three-time first-team all-pro who won a Super Bowl with the LA Rams. He is a future first-ballot Hall of Fame player. Miami acquired Ramsey last offseason in a trade with the Rams in which they gave up a 3rd round pick and tight-end Hunter Long in exchange for him.

Ramsey has been nursing a hamstring injury for the past few weeks and has not practiced since mid-August. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week but did participate in practice on Friday per the injury report the Dolphins released.

