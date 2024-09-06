Top athletes earn serious money, raking in tens of millions of dollars a year, but who’s spending their earnings the most wisely? Yardbarker crunched the numbers to identify athletes who are making the most investments to cover them for life after retirement. So, read on to discover the best investors of the major league.

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns makes it to the top of our list as the most prolific investor of all major leagues.

Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has made it into eighth place for his investments, with the joint third most portfolio companies (14), and the fourth most investments (15). Along with his co-investors, brands he’s invested in include Skinny Dipped Almonds, Shef, and Magic Spoon, making investments in the range of $5,000-$50,000.

The top 20 most active athlete investors can be found below.

Rank Name League Team Total Score 1 Kevin Durant NBA Phoenix Suns 8.41 2 LeBron James NBA Los Angeles Lakers 3.70 3 Patrick Mahomes NFL Kansas City Chiefs 3.26 4 Stephen Curry NBA Golden State Warriors 2.44 5 Chris Paul NBA San Antonio Spurs 2.39 6 Aaron Rodgers NFL New York Jets 1.89 7 Russell Westbrook NBA Denver Nuggets 1.76 8 Odell Beckham Jr. NFL Miami Dolphins 1.45 9 Ndamukong Suh NFL Free Agent 1.44 10 Kevin Love NBA Miami Heat 1.25 11 Bobby Wagner NFL Washington Commanders 1.11 12 Paul George NBA Philadelphia 76ers 1.06 13 James Harden NBA Los Angeles Clippers 0.92 14 Klay Thompson NBA Dallas Mavericks 0.89 15 Naomi Osaka Tennis N/A 0.76 16 Deandre Hopkins NFL Tennessee Titans 0.74 17 Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Milwaukee Bucks 0.62 18 Travis Kelce NFL Kansas City Chiefs 0.56 19 Dak Prescott NFL Dallas Cowboys 0.56 20 Russell Wilson NFL Pittsburgh Steelers 0.49

If you would like to see the full data, please visit: https://www.yardbarker.com/ general_sports/articles/major_ leagues_best_investors_ revealed/s1_17347_40813583