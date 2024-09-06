Top athletes earn serious money, raking in tens of millions of dollars a year, but who’s spending their earnings the most wisely? Yardbarker crunched the numbers to identify athletes who are making the most investments to cover them for life after retirement. So, read on to discover the best investors of the major league.
Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns makes it to the top of our list as the most prolific investor of all major leagues.
Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has made it into eighth place for his investments, with the joint third most portfolio companies (14), and the fourth most investments (15). Along with his co-investors, brands he’s invested in include Skinny Dipped Almonds, Shef, and Magic Spoon, making investments in the range of $5,000-$50,000.
The top 20 most active athlete investors can be found below.
|Rank
|Name
|League
|Team
|Total Score
|1
|Kevin Durant
|NBA
|Phoenix Suns
|8.41
|2
|LeBron James
|NBA
|Los Angeles Lakers
|3.70
|3
|Patrick Mahomes
|NFL
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3.26
|4
|Stephen Curry
|NBA
|Golden State Warriors
|2.44
|5
|Chris Paul
|NBA
|San Antonio Spurs
|2.39
|6
|Aaron Rodgers
|NFL
|New York Jets
|1.89
|7
|Russell Westbrook
|NBA
|Denver Nuggets
|1.76
|8
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|NFL
|Miami Dolphins
|1.45
|9
|Ndamukong Suh
|NFL
|Free Agent
|1.44
|10
|Kevin Love
|NBA
|Miami Heat
|1.25
|11
|Bobby Wagner
|NFL
|Washington Commanders
|1.11
|12
|Paul George
|NBA
|Philadelphia 76ers
|1.06
|13
|James Harden
|NBA
|Los Angeles Clippers
|0.92
|14
|Klay Thompson
|NBA
|Dallas Mavericks
|0.89
|15
|Naomi Osaka
|Tennis
|N/A
|0.76
|16
|Deandre Hopkins
|NFL
|Tennessee Titans
|0.74
|17
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|NBA
|Milwaukee Bucks
|0.62
|18
|Travis Kelce
|NFL
|Kansas City Chiefs
|0.56
|19
|Dak Prescott
|NFL
|Dallas Cowboys
|0.56
|20
|Russell Wilson
|NFL
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|0.49
If you would like to see the full data, please visit: https://www.yardbarker.com/