REPORT: Tua Has No Plans to Retire

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion last Thursday vs Buffalo, has no plans on retiring despite yet another head injury.

Tagovailoa suffered three concussions in 2022 and admitted he did complement retirement at that time.

Per Rapoport, “Tua Tagovailoa and his doctors will be making the decisions about his playing, his health. They will be driving the process,” Rapoport began. “My understanding is that Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire. No plans to retire. In fact, his eyes are already on returning to the football field.”

“He has already begun the process of seeing concussion specialists as he did in 2022.”

When Tua will be ready enough to return to the field is unknown at this time.

Since entering the league, Tua’s NFL career has been a roller coaster of sorts. He entered the NFL coming off a major hip injury he suffered during his senior year of college. Brian Flores, his first head coach with the Dolphins, didn’t connect with him, and there was a disconnect between the two and an ever-changing offensive philosophy.

In Tua’s third NFL season, Mike McDaniel replaced Flores, bringing an entirely new energy and offensive system to Miami, where Tua flourished.

From a statistical standpoint, Tua’s numbers have improved under McDaniel, and he is set up for success because he is surrounded by many offensive weapons.

There are still some concerns with Tua, though, such as his ability to win big games, beat good teams, and play well in December/January.

The main concern with Tua is the numerous concussions he suffered in 2022. He suffered at least two concussions, and many feel he suffered three, but it was covered up. No matter what the number is, in this day and age, with what we know about brain injuries, that many concussions in a short amount of time is something to monitor.

In 2023, he played a full season and suffered no injuries, the first time he had played a full season since entering the NFL.

With this extension, Miami is all-in on Tua moving forward, and the fates of Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are tied to the young quarterback. If he succeeds and plays well, McDaniel and Grier will stay in their roles in Miami for many years.

If Tua suffers more injuries and doesn’t lead Miami to playoff wins and division titles, in the next 36 months or so, you will see a house cleaning of head coach, general manager, and quarterback.