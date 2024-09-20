Welp. Tua Tagovailoa is on IR with another concussion. While this represents a significant blow to the hopes Miami Dolphins fans had for this season, there are still 15 games to play and everything the team wants is still there in front of them to have…if they can figure out a way to win without their QB 1. Aaron the Brain is back for a solo episode discussing how the Dolphins might manage to win without Tua. Then he looks at the Dolphins’ upcoming matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, who look to be a bit better than a lot of folks expected them to be. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!