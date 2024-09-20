Skylar’s Shot: Dolphins Turn to Thompson for Bounce Back Win Over Seahawks

Another Miami Dolphins season, another unfortunate storyline. This year is once again riddled with injury, most noticeably to star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. With Tua’s injury, the Dolphins will be relying on Skylar Thompson and possibly Snoop Huntley to make the most of the next few weeks.

The biggest thing for the Dolphins is to be 0-0 each week, not look ahead, focus on the task at hand, and handle business.

To start the offensive line and head coach Mike McDaniel must put their team in a better position to win. For the offensive line it comes to just playing better, for McDaniel, its better play calling, more confidence, and not being flustered in big games.

This Dolphins roster is the best in years, filled with talent on both sides of the ball. They should be able to muster wins even without their quarterback.

So, how do the Dolphins gut out a win vs Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks?

Ground and Pound

The Dolphins must control this game at the line of scrimmage and make the Seahawks stop the run. Seattle just allowed the Patriots to run for 185 yards, and the Dolphins have a much more talented halfback room. De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Jaylen Wright must make Skylar Thompson’s life easier. Controlling the game on the ground will extend possessions and give Thompson the best chance to succeed.

Create Turnovers

The Dolphins’ defense must create turnovers this week; last week, the Dolphins lost the turnover battle 3-0 and 4-0 if we count downs. The Dolphins’ defense will be a staple for the success throughout the rest of the season, especially the weeks without Tua. The pass rush needs to be there and make things hard for Geno Smith, while Ramsey and company need to contain Dk Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Look for a Jaelan Phillips strip sack or a Jalen Ramsey interception this week.

Mike McDaniel

I wrote about this previously, but this is Mike McDaniel’s time to prove he is a top coach in this league. With the Dolphins’ offensive weapons and the guru McDaniel is sought to be, he must prove that to the NFL over the next four weeks.

Star Power

The morale is the Dolphins have way too much star power not to handle the Seattle Seahawks with or without Tua. The Dolphins stars must show up and compete. Mike McDaniel has to enable Thomspon to get the ball in their hands without turning the ball over and rely on those they pay the big bucks.

This game, as are the next four, is winnable, but the Dolphins must play sound fundamental football. They must go back to their roots and beat the Seahawks, playing with grit, integrity, heart, and hustle while playing for their teammate Tua Tagovailoa.