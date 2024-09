Week 1 is here, and it’s time to look at the Week 1 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins on the THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW! Josh is out sick, so Mike is filling in, and Aaron and Mike discuss the key factors for this week’s game. They give their game prediction. Aaron and Mike discuss all of this and much more in the Week 1 preview episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!





(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE