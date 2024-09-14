Stephen Ross is Looking to Sell 15% of Dolphins to Private Equity.

According to a New York Times article, Miami Dolphins owner Mr. Stephen Ross is looking to sell 15% of the team to private equity. Mr. Ross is talking to multiple private equity firms and individuals to sell 15% of the team at a $7 billion valuation. This sale is for a percentage of the team and a minority interest in the F1 Race and Hard Rock Stadium.

The 15% Mr. Ross is looking for roughly amounts to $1.05 billion. In 2009, he bought the entire franchise for $1 billion.

Earlier this year, in May, Safid Deen of USA Today reported that Stephen Ross was offered $10 billion for controlling interest in the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and the F1 Miami Race. Mr. Ross declined the offer.

In November 2023, Andy Slater of FoxSports640 South Florida reported that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was in talks to sell a minority interest in the Dolphins (as well as Hard Rock Stadium) to hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin. Per Slater, the NFL is aware of this sale at this time. Griffin is worth an estimated $35 billion per Forbes.

There are unconfirmed reports that the reason all talks with Griffin over the years fell apart is because Ross didn’t want to surrender control of the franchise.

Mr. Ross reportedly wants to sell as much as 15 percent of the team. The new NFL Private Equity rule would cap the investment at 10 percent.

Per Front Office Sports: “In August, NFL owners voted to allow private equity funds to own up to 10% of an NFL team. To get his 15% sale approved, the Times reported Ross would add “wealthy individual partners” beyond the 10% allowed for a PE stake. Ross is reportedly talking to Arctos Partners, which also owns a minority stake in the Tampa Bay Lightning.”

The NY Times article states the Buffalo Bills, LA Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles are also talking with private equity firms about selling them a minority interest. The article goes on to say the Chargers are in advanced talks with two different private equity firms.

Who is Ken Griffin?

For those who are unaware of who Ken Griffin is, here is a little background on him from the Citidal Securities website (Citadel Securities is the Hedge Fund Company he owns).

