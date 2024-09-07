The Miami Dolphins kick off their 2024 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars in what promises to be a competitive matchup. With several key injuries, the Dolphins will need their star players to lead the charge, especially on offense. On the other side of the ball, the defense must rise to the occasion to contain a dangerous Jaguars attack. Here are the critical keys to a Dolphins victory this Sunday.

Protect Tua

Tua is an elite quarterback, and just like all quarterbacks in the league, pressure creates errant throws, mistakes, and turnovers. The Dolphins’ offensive line will have a tough task defending Travon Walker, Arik Armstead, and Josh Hines-Allen. Giving Tua time will allow the Dolphins to dominate the weak pass defense of the Jaguars even without Malik Washington. The physicality of the Jaguars’ front is exactly what gave Miami troubles last season, so protecting Tua is the number one key to victory.

Josh Hines-Allen (17.5 sacks last season) and Travon Walker (10.0 sacks last season)

Contain Jacksonville’s Passing Game

With Jalen Ramsey‘s status up in the air, the Dolphins assignment has gotten even tougher. Trevor Lawrence has a new array of weapons this season, all highly talented. The Dolphins will be forced to contain Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, rookie Brian Thomas Jr., tight end Evan Engram, and Etienne out of the backfield. The Dolphins secondary will have a tough assignment but are up for the challenge. Ethan Bonner could play a huge role in the containment of the Jaguars passing attack.

Pressure Lawrence

Bouncing off the tough assignment for the Dolphins’ secondary, the pass rush can play a huge role in this week’s victory. The key is not to allow Lawrence to get comfortable and throw to the explosive playmakers. Expect Anthony Weaver to dial up a few creative blitzes, too. Many looks were shown throughout the preseason. Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips, Mo Kamara, and Quinton Bell must get home this week.

Win The Turnover Battle

If the Dolphins protect the football, you can count on the defense to make a play and/or Lawrence to make a mistake. Protecting the football and playing disciplined football will lead to a Dolphins victory.

In a hard-fought sunshine showdown, the Dolphins’ success will come down to protecting Tua, pressuring Lawrence, and limiting the Jaguars’ explosive offense. If Miami can control the line of scrimmage and win the turnover battle, they’ll have the edge at home. With star power on both sides of the ball, expect the Dolphins to start the season strong with a 27-21 victory over Jacksonville.