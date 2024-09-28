The Miami Dolphins announced that both LT Terron Armstead and CB Kendall Fuller will miss the Titans game on Monday night as both players are in the concussion protocol.

Fuller turned 29 in February and was a third-round pick by Washington in 2016. He played his first two seasons in Washington before he was traded to Kansas City, where he played in 2018 and 2019. Then, in 2020, he signed as a free agent back with Washington on a four-year $40 million contract.

Fuller has started 93 of 117 games he has played in, and he has 16 career interceptions. Last season, he played in and started 15 games, had two interceptions, and 79 tackles.

Duck was an undrafted free agent out of Louisville who made the Miami Dolphins roster out of training camp.

Armstead is a five-time Pro Bowl left tackle, but he has missed significant time due to injuries in recent years. This is his first known concussion since joining the Miami Dolphins. There is no word on whether Patrick Paul or Kendall Lamm will start in his place on Monday night.