David Long Jr. has quickly become essential to the Miami Dolphins’ defense. This season, he could have an even bigger role, being named one of the captains for 2024. Under Anthony Weaver‘s new and improved defense, expect Long to shine. Middle linebacker is an essential position for any great defense. Roquan Smith, Fred Warner, and Hall of Famers like Ray Lewis were pivotal to all-time NFL defenses.

Long on being named team captain, “Special, especially knowing it’s player voted… it means a lot to sit with the guys, and train with these guys and know they see the effort I put in.”

Mike McDaniel on David Long Jr. being named captain: “I truly know how much this game means to David Long… none of his teammates were surprised by it but happy that he was bestowed that honor.”

His 113 tackles from last season demonstrate his ability to make plays consistently; Long also produced one sack and a forced fumble. As the middle linebacker, Long’s responsibilities go beyond just his on-field stats. His ability to communicate effectively with his teammates and ensure everyone is aligned on the defensive scheme is vital to the unit’s success.

1. Leadership and Communication: As a newly appointed team captain, Long has already earned the respect of his teammates and coaches. His role as the defense’s “quarterback” requires him to make quick decisions and adjustments on the fly, which he has shown he can do effectively. His leadership will be crucial in keeping the defense organized and motivated, especially during high-pressure situations.

2. Instincts and Football IQ: Long has a high football IQ, allowing him to read plays before they develop. His instincts are sharp, helping him to anticipate the opposing team’s moves and position himself accordingly. This ability to diagnose plays quickly will be a key factor in shutting down opposing offenses.

3. Versatility: Long is not just a tackling machine; his versatility allows him to contribute in multiple ways. Whether dropping back into coverage, blitzing the quarterback, or stuffing the run, Long’s skill set makes him a threat in various defensive scenarios. This versatility will enable the Dolphins to deploy him in different roles, keeping offenses guessing.

4. Work Ethic and Determination: Entering his contract year, Long is motivated to prove his worth. Coaches have praised his work ethic on and off the field, and he’s shown a relentless drive to improve. This determination will push him to elevate his game even further, which will be pivotal for the Dolphins as they aim to make a deep playoff run.

David Long Jr.’s combination of leadership, instincts, versatility, and work ethic positions him as a cornerstone of the Miami Dolphins’ defense. His success will be instrumental in the team’s overall defensive performance, making him a critical player to watch this season.