Mike McDaniel, at his Monday media session, stated that the Dolphins are not placing Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve (IR) at this time. However, once more information becomes available to the organization, that may change.

So, essentially, it is a wait-and-see approach, but Miami will decide by Friday of this week because if he has to go on IR, they will want this week’s game against Seattle to count as one of the games he misses.

An NFL Network report on Sunday stated Tua has no plans to retire at this time.

Since entering the league, Tua’s NFL career has been a roller coaster of sorts. He entered the NFL coming off a major hip injury he suffered during his senior year of college. Brian Flores, his first head coach with the Dolphins, didn’t connect with him, and there was a disconnect between the two and an ever-changing offensive philosophy.

In Tua’s third NFL season, Mike McDaniel replaced Flores, bringing an entirely new energy and offensive system to Miami, where Tua flourished.

From a statistical standpoint, Tua’s numbers have improved under McDaniel, and he is set up for success because he is surrounded by many offensive weapons.

There are still some concerns with Tua, though, such as his ability to win big games, beat good teams, and play well in December/January.

The main concern with Tua is the numerous concussions he suffered in 2022. He suffered at least two concussions, and many feel he suffered three, but it was covered up. No matter what the number is, in this day and age, with what we know about brain injuries, that many concussions in a short amount of time is something to monitor.

His latest concussion on Thursday night vs the Buffalo Bills is alarming because it was a run-of-the-mill play that didn’t involve a vicious hit.

We will have more on this story throughout the week as more information becomes available on if Tua will be placed on IR or not. Keep checking DolphinsTalk.com for all the latest.