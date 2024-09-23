The Miami Dolphins suffered their second loss of the season, 24-3, to the Seattle Seahawks. This marks the first time in the Mike McDaniel era that the Dolphins have been under .500, bringing them to 5-1 in games with an even record. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, this won’t be the only disappointing performance until changes are made.

Three years, three years, and Skylar Thompson still looks the same: uncomfortable and overwhelmed. Simply stated, Thompson is terrible. Tim Boyle comes in and looks much more comfortable and arguably performs better than Thompson. Thompson has run 60 drives in this offense since 2022, producing only five touchdowns. Thompson is not a serviceable backup quarterback.

The offensive line was once again riddled with injuries and played poorly, allowing six sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and seven tackles for loss. This brings us to our first problem.

Negligence

The fans and the media were told not to worry about the offensive line and that Skylar is the guy; news flash, neither is true. Although McDaniel and Chris Grier are defending their players, they simply ignored upgrading these valuable positions. Chris Grier and the company would rather not listen to a quarterback controversy when Tua is subpar than have a serviceable backup for the injured quarterback. As for the offensive line, you lose two of your top guys, Connor Williams, who is already back on the field, and Robert Hunt. The Dolphins chose to sign Aaron Brewer and replace Hunt from within.

Even if Tua was healthy, we have already seen pressure and physicality negatively impact this offense. The opposing teams are winning at the line of scrimmage on passing and rushing downs, and no quarterback is put in a position to succeed in this scenario.

Mike McDaniel

I really do believe Mike McDaniel is a good NFL head coach, yet his teams constantly come out flat, unprepared, and undisciplined. Does McDaniel believe in accountability? Julian Hill consistently committed holding calls and missed assignments, and last week, he committed multiple drops, including the one right before Tua’s latest injury. McDaniel has done wonders for this offense and even introduced new philosophies into the NFL, but the game is won in the trenches; the game is won with discipline and, ultimately, heart and hustle.

Mike McDaniel has elevated Tua, but was that his only job? Under Brian Flores, my favorite thing that stuck with me was his TNT wall (Takes No Talent). As an athlete, I have embodied that, which is true at all sports levels. You can have all the star power in the world, but no one is better than the team. McDaniel needs to hold himself and his players accountable.

McDaniel’s next problem is the play calling. Second down and one, pitch the ball five yards backward, and ultimately turn the ball over at midfield, punting on the opponent’s 40, and constantly getting plays in late while trying to be too cute. McDaniel seems just as overwhelmed in big games, and tries to do too much, is it time he maybe gives up the play calling duties?

This past game was the one many expected to lose, traveling across the country with a backup quarterback playing in one of the toughest places in the NFL. The defense again played well, minus one miscommunication, and won the game with Tua at the helm. There were four NFL teams to win with backup quarterbacks this past week with much less talent. McDaniel and the Dolphins must look to Snoop Huntley next week if they want a chance at beating the Titans.

The Dolphins must come home and beat the Titans this week and then go to New England and beat a division rival, but that’s wishful thinking. Until McDaniel can get this team on track, the Dolphins are in a tough spot until Tua returns.