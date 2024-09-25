The Dolphins Should Start Tim Boyle

I don’t want to overreact after one game from Skylar Thompson, but I think his time with the Miami Dolphins is over. A couple of years ago, Thompson looked like a promising developmental quarterback who could be the team’s number two quarterback at some point. However, since his promising rookie training camp and preseason, as well as a couple of starts, Thompson has regressed to the point where the Dolphins should have seen the signs and moved on.

I’m not just going by Thompson’s start on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but his play from the previous preseason games. I know it’s the preseason, but he was tentative with the football in those games and held on to it way too long. We saw way too many examples of that on Sunday. He held the ball, took sacks, and took hits that eventually knocked him out of the game.

In this offense, the quarterback has to get rid of the ball with timing and rhythm, which is clearly not Thompson’s strong suit. General Manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel should have recognized this in the summer, especially when they clearly didn’t want to keep Mike White on the roster and figured Thompson would be okay or Tua Tagovailoa would be healthy. The Dolphins should have been better prepared for this.

When Tim Boyle came into the game in the fourth quarter, his throws had more rhythm. I know it was the fourth quarter, and maybe Seattle was playing off, but he did lead the team down the field. If tight end Durhan Smythe had made the catch in the end zone, which Boyle perfectly placed, the game could have been different.

I know Boyle hasn’t been with the team a month, but he is better suited for this offense, and right now, the Dolphins have nothing to lose or a better option at this time. Boyle is the one I believe that gives the team the best chance to win at this time.

I can’t believe I am actually saying that, in all honesty, but I have seen enough of Thompson and am ready for a change.

The Dolphins should have taken care of this in the offseason, and it’s their fault for not having a better plan B if Tagovailoa went down.