Today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo this Sunday, talking about all of the big topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins. With the loss Thursday night vs Buffalo still fresh, the Dolphins, early in this 2024 season, have many questions that need to be answered. With Tua suffering yet another concussion, the Dolphins have to take a look at their quarterback position not just in the short term but also in the long term beyond this season. Also, Mike talks about how most of Chris Grier’s offseason moves have blown up in his face the first 11 days of the season and why Mike McDaniel, with the talent he has on this roster, is still struggling with the same things he struggled with in 2022 and 2023. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!





