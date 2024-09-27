Four days removed from a putrid and embarrassing display of football incompetence, Aaron and Josh are back to look ahead to the Dolphins’ next opportunity to put their 2024 season back on track.
Can Mike McDaniel set his pride and hubris aside and pivot to a game plan that might have a chance to succeed given the lack of personnel available? Will the Dolphins start a competent player at quarterback? Will the Dolphins be able to make do with a makeshift secondary? Is there a road to success?
The guys discuss all of this and how the team matches up with the Tennessee Titans on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
