Once again, the Miami Dolphins came into the national spotlight with a chance to change the narrative around themselves. On Thursday night, rather than change the narratives, they reinforced just about every negative narrative surrounding them. The Buffalo Bills came into Hard Rock Stadium and were more or less gifted the game. The Dolphins were sloppy and inconsistent. The quarterback made poor decisions. The head coach made poor decisions. The team looked flat out unprepared. And then, with the game having mostly slipped away, Tua Tagovailoa took matters into his own hands, scrambling for a first down and initiating contact with Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The result was the quarterback lying on the ground, going into the familiar fencing position that we have all come to recognize as a sign of a concussion. Tua left the game, along with Jeff Wilson, Robert Jones, and Terron Armstead, who all suffered from injuries as well.

It was a disaster rolled into a nightmare, but it is the unfortunate reality. Where does the team go from here? Aaron and Josh discuss on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE

Want more content? Join us at DolphinsTalk Xtra!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE