There Needs to be Accountability in Miami

At what point is enough enough?

I know it’s only week two of the NFL season, but in light of the Tua Tagovailoa injury and his missing some time (whether it’s one game, four games, or much more), we kind of know how this Miami Dolphins season is going to play out from what we have seen the first two weeks of the season.

Weak in the trenches on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

No depth at WR (mainly due to injury, but either way, it is an issue.)

No capable backup quarterback on the roster to keep the team afloat.

A defense that has significantly taken a step back from last season.

I don’t need to be Miss Cleo to see the future and see how this will play out. SPOILER ALERT: It’s going to be ugly.

So, with that said, who should be held accountable for this mess?

I wrote the other day that the “Mike McDaniel Way” isn’t producing the necessary results, and I feel very strongly about that; I am not ready to cut bait on him and give up on the head coach just yet.

Mike McDaniel needs to do a lot of introspection this week to figure out why this team and he make the same mistakes repeatedly regarding not being ready to play teams with a winning record and executing simple things like time management and getting plays in on time.

But at what point does the owner or someone in a real position of power finally ask the General Manager why we weren’t better prepared entering the 2024 season?

How come this offensive line is still a disaster?

How do you know you have a quarterback with a lengthy injury history and you are not prepared with a better backup quarterback?

How come you went from one of the younger teams in the league to the oldest team in the NFL in one offseason?

There are a lot of questions that need answers, and we need answers now!

I know Jack Driscoll isn’t exactly Larry Little, but he performed better than most of Miami’s offensive linemen in training camp, and he was cut.

Why?

We deserve a real answer because Robert Jones has been as useful as a traffic cone for two weeks (and is now injured), Terron Armstead is injured again, and Liam Eichenberg has been doing Liam Eichenberg-type things, which is getting called for penalties every week.

I understand if Driscoll was here, probably not much would be different, but since this was Chris Grier’s “big idea” to replace Robert Hunt, answer to why he didn’t make the roster and not some fluff answer, like a real answer. I would love to hear some pearls of wisdom about why Driscoll was cut.

Let’s go to quarterback. Ok, Tua Tagovailoa stayed healthy in 2023 and didn’t miss a game; well, as we can see now, that is the outlier and not the norm. Was that not even brought up in a brainstorming session?

And after watching Mike White and Skylar Thompson both stink the entire month of August (Skylar just stunk a little less), why not bring in another quarterback? (And don’t give me Tim Boyle; if you watch three seconds of his 2023 film, it’s totally embarrassing.)

ANSWER THAT QUESTION! And don’t give us all some BS answer of “we are happy with our quarterback room.” No, tell me what you see in these guys that prevented you from adding a Tyler Huntley or one of the other capable quarterbacks who were on the market a few weeks ago that could have been easily signed to upgrade the backup quarterback position.

Chris Grier has been in Miami in some capacity since the year 2000.

Chris Grier has been the General Manager since 2016.

Chris Grier has had total power as GM over all things Miami Dolphins Football since 2019.

There are no results, only a few bright moments during this entire time period.

It’s time for accountability. It’s time for answers.

And it’s a long overdue time for a change!