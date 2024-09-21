As the Miami Dolphins prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, both teams deal with significant injuries that could shape the outcome. The Dolphins, coming off a crushing Week 2 loss, face the challenge of bouncing back on the road with backup quarterback Skylar Thompson at the helm. Meanwhile, Seattle aims to remain undefeated, led by the consistent play of Geno Smith, despite dealing with their own injury concerns.

With key players sidelined on both sides, a handful of critical X-factors will likely decide this game. Here’s what to watch for:

De’Von Achane

One of the biggest question marks for Miami heading into Week 3 is how they will manage their ground game. Running back De’Von Achane will be the answer. With Raheem Mostert (chest) listed as doubtful, Achane is in line to get a major workload. His speed and versatility need to be a game-changer, especially against a Seahawks defense that just allowed 185 rushing yards to the Patriots.

Achane’s ability to break through the line and extend plays will help Miami move the chains and relieve pressure on Skylar Thompson. If he can find running lanes early, it will force Seattle’s defense to respect the ground game, opening up opportunities for Miami’s wide receivers.

Geno Smith’s Steady Hand

On the other side of the field, Geno Smith has quietly been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league this season. Through two games, Smith has thrown for 498 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, earning Pro Football Focus grades of 76.1 and 83.1. With running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) listed as doubtful, the Seahawks will once again rely heavily on Smith to carry the offensive load.

Smith will need to be sharp against a Dolphins defense that’s desperate to make up for a rough Week 2 showing. His ability to protect the football and find his top targets like DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be the deciding factor in whether Seattle stays undefeated.

Key Injuries Pile Up

Both teams come into this game banged up, and injuries to several key players will influence the game plan. For Miami, the injury report includes wide receiver Grant Dubose (shoulder) and Malik Washington (quadriceps), both of whom are sidelined or doubtful. This leaves just three healthy receivers: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Braxton Berrios. With such limited options, Skylar Thompson will lean heavily on his star receivers and turn and hand the ball to the talented halfback room.

Seattle is facing its own injury woes. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and tackle George Fant (knee) have already been ruled out, while linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) and Kenneth Walker III (oblique) are both listed as doubtful. Losing Nwosu could weaken Seattle’s pass rush, giving Miami’s weak offensive line a better chance to protect Thompson.

Terron Armstead will be playing with a shoulder brace.

Skylar Thompson’s Task

For Skylar Thompson, this is a crucial moment. Taking over for an injured Tua Tagovailoa, Thompson must manage the game efficiently and avoid costly mistakes. His ability to connect with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be vital, but even more important is how well he handles pressure, especially with Seattle missing key defensive pieces.

If Miami’s offensive line, with Terron Armstead playing through a shoulder injury, can give Thompson enough time to make decisions, he has the weapons to make plays. Look for Jonnu Smith and De’Von Achane to serve as reliable short-yardage options and safety valves for the young quarterback.

Final Thoughts

McDaniel’s time to prove his worth.

Rely on the stars and make Skylar’s job easy.

Win the turnover battle.

This matchup between the Dolphins and Seahawks will come down to execution in key areas: controlling the line of scrimmage, forcing turnovers, and managing the significant injuries both teams face. Miami has the talent, but will they have the grit and determination to overcome their injuries and snap their losing streak in Seattle?