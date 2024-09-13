Time To Bring Ryan Tannehill Back to Miami

Desperate times call for desperate measures, they say. And right now, the Miami Dolphins are desperate.

With Tua Tagovailoa suffering another concussion on Thursday night, he will be out for an undisclosed amount of time, and the Dolphins are in the market for a quarterback. And not a bottom-of-the-barrel practice squad-level quarterback; they need someone with a resume of some sort who can step in and possibly start.

While Skylar Thompson knows the offense and has been in the system for three years, I have seen regression from Skylar year after year since joining the Dolphins and entering the league. And while I know Skylar will probably start the next two to three weeks for Miami, long term (if this goes long term, and it most likely will) with no Tua in the mix, Miami needs a veteran.

I am pretty sure Miami probably doesn’t want to trade a future draft pick for Jamies Winston, Carson Wentz, Mac Jones, or Jimmy Garoppolo; it leaves Miami looking at players available on the open market now. And there is only one viable name on that list that Miami should seriously consider.

Ryan Tannehill

The former 2012 first-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins.

I know he isn’t a perfect scheme fit, but again, desperate times call for desperate measures. And it isn’t like Skylar Thompson or Tim Boyle are scheme fits for Miami’s offense.

Since leaving the Miami Dolphins between 2019 and 2023, Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 93 touchdowns and only 40 interceptions. He has a 66.6% completion percentage and has started 63 of 67 games. His record in games he has started during that time is 39-24.

Those numbers aren’t awful.

And while yes, he did have a monster running game to rely on with Derrick Henry, in Miami, he will have De’Von Achane, who is on the brink of superstardom, Raheem Mostert, and an upcoming rookie in Jaylen Wright.

Plus, during his time in Tennessee, did he have a group of wide receivers as good as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? NO!

He also has experience playing with current Dolphins Aaron Brewer and Jonnu Smith, who were teammates with him in Tennessee.

Is this an ideal situation for the Dolphins? NO

Do I think Ryan Tannehill wants to return to the team that moved on from him a few years ago? Probably Not.

And nobody is under any notion this is nothing more than keeping the seat warm until Tua returns (if he returns)

But this marriage may need to take place now as both sides need it to happen.

For Tannehill, it is a chance to start and make one last run in this league while being surrounded by more offensive talent than he has ever been.

For the Dolphins, it’s the chance to salvage a season that has so much promise with a very talented team.

Dolphins fans, and I am sure Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier, wish there was a better alternative, but there isn’t.

Everyone has to live in reality and play the hand they were dealt.

I have no idea if this signing will work out if it were to happen, but why not try?

I would rather try something like this and fail than have to watch Skylar Thompson for the next 6 to 8 weeks go 17 for 38 for 165 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions most weeks.

If you look at Tannehill’s 2023 stats in the limited time he played before Will Levis took over it isn’t impressive but that Titans team was awful and Tannehill was a dead man walking with Will Levis waiting in the wings waiting to take over.

Look at some of his numbers in recent years

2020: 33 TDs to 7 INTs and 3,819 passing yards

2021: 21 TDs to 14 INTs and 3,734 passing yards

2022: 13 TDs to 6 INTs and 2,536 passing yards (only in 12 games)

And again, he did that with a group of wide receivers nowhere near close to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle’s level.

Everyone loves a storybook ending to a great story. I’m not saying Ryan Tannehill will lead Miami to a Super Bowl, but how great of a story it would be for Tannehill to return and save Miami’s season and maybe lead them to a playoff spot.

And for Ryan Tannehill, we all know his time in Miami was a bit of a rocky road with lots of ups and downs (more downs than ups). What a way for him to end his career and rewrite his Miami Dolphins legacy.