Time to Deliver: Mike McDaniel’s Moment to Prove His Worth

The Dolphins recently extended head coach Mike McDaniel, which was the right move for this franchise. After a rough start to the season, this is Mike McDaniel’s time to prove his worth.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the next four weeks after suffering another concussion. This leaves Skylar Thompson, whom McDaniel has the utmost confidence in, at the helm. The problem is that the film, media, and fans disagree.

This Dolphins roster is the most talented in a long time. With all the weapons, the Dolphins should be able to handle their upcoming schedule: Seattle, home vs. Tennessee (MNF), New England, their bye week, and then Indianapolis. In all games with Tua, the Dolphins would be heavy favorites and in line to have a good stretch of winning football games, yet there is a major problem beyond the quarterback position.

The Dolphins’ offensive line is atrocious. It consistently gets beat at the line of scrimmage and ultimately gets flat-out bullied. Many linemen have suffered even more injuries, increasing everyone’s concern. Even with all this, head coach Mike McDaniel claims that everyone is more worried about the offensive line than they are.

With Skylar manning the quarterback position, it will be even more essential for McDaniel to back up his claim. Pressure on an inexperienced quarterback is a recipe for disaster that the Dolphins must avoid to keep this season alive.

How Can He Make This Happen?

It starts with the play calling; McDaniel has constantly seen himself get away from what’s working, be outcoached and flustered in big games, and ultimately put his team in bad positions. This starts with running the ball; the Dolphins must keep the ball on the ground and control the time of possession. The Dolphins are loaded at the position and have a lot of versatility; holding on to the ball and having long, methodical drives will keep this defense’s legs fresh and ultimately improve their performance.

Then, the importance is in making it easy for Skylar. Skylar has the ability to extend plays and has all my respect after his efforts in the 2022 wildcard game, yet he can’t be the one to win the next four games; the Dolphins stars do. Make it easy for Skylar to get the ball in the hands of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De’Von Achane.

“The confidence that the team has towards Skylar is real, and it’s earned, and it’s based upon thousands of hours that, as a backup quarterback, most people don’t see,” McDaniel said. “He has ran our plays in a walkthrough setting probably more than anybody on our team.

McDaniel defends his players and says everything right, making him a coach anyone would want to play for. But now is the time for him to step up and win games. If you want to be considered a top coach in the league, you do it when your backs are against the wall. Just like McDaniel says, “Adversity is Opportunity,” and this time, the opportunity is there for himself.