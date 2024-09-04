What better way to set the stage for the return of the Miami Dolphins than with a Financial Tip from none other than Warren Buffett himself:

“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.”

Such is life for arguably the most polarizing athlete in South Florida Sports History.

Tua Tagovailoa.

There are those who love him, those who loathe him, those who don’t understand his value, and those who will forever question his worth to this team.

In other words, around these parts, when it comes to scrutiny, “The Market Is the Market.”

Down here, when you speak to Miami Dolphins Football lore, it’s not hard to find the pillars of this Franchise.

Don Shula.

1972.

Dan Marino.

Ask anyone who has played Quarterback for the Miami Dolphins since #13’s retirement, and no one has escaped the shadow.

No one has even come close.

No one probably ever will, but those are the expectations of Quarterback play down here.

And that’s without Dan delivering a Super Bowl. So imagine how exacerbated the expectations would have been and would have been for anyone else if he would have.

“The Market Is The Market.”

Complicating matters with public opinion is the fact that Tua got the bag.

Miami decided it was the right decision to extend him, and in the NFL landscape these days, that accounts for an annual average salary of over 50 Million Dollars. This move has only grown the divide between the believers and the naysayers because now there is a heftier price tag associated with the debate.

It’s no longer the Rookie Deal that makes it a little easier to stomach when he doesn’t deliver.

Now, the Franchise is tied to him for the foreseeable future, and we need the Fourth-Quarter Comebacks that our 50 Million Dollar-a-Year Quarterback is supposed to deliver.

That’s why we gave him the bag.

Expectations are no less, and such is life for an NFL starting quarterback who is playing for a starved fan base and waiting on its first playoff victory in over 24 years.

“The Market Is The Market.”

Perhaps William Shakespeare said it best:

“Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.”

It was hard to envision at the time that this particular quote could relate to an American Football Quarterback, but it couldn’t ring more true for our very own Tua Tagovailoa.

Time to deliver.