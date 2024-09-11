The Miami Dolphins open their regular season at home on Sunday, September 8th vs the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. If you are wondering how to watch or listen to the game LIVE, the various ways are below.

TV: Amazon Prime. CLICK HERE to Sign Up for Amazon Prime

If you live locally in South Florida, you can watch on CBS4

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Ch 226 CLICK HERE to listen to SiriusXM Online if you have an online account.

If you live locally in South Florida, you can listen on Teristeral Radio at Fox Sports 940 AM or Big 105.9 FM.

Post-Game Show: We here at DolphinsTalk.com will have a LIVE Post-Game Show once when the game ends with Mike Oliva and Tom Ernisse. Join us live on our DolphinsTalk.com YouTube Channel CLICK HERE

The Miami Dolphins are 2-13 in their last 15 matchups vs the Buffalo Bills and need to get that monkey off their back and find a way to beat their division rival. Miami is coming off a thrilling week one comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Miami’s defense made big play after big play in the second half, and Tua led Miami on multiple scoring drives late in the game.

The Buffalo Bills played a very close game in Week 1 at home against the Arizona Cardinals. After falling behind 17-3, they came back to win by one score. Josh Allen had a minor injury in the game, but he will play this Thursday. However, the Bills will be without their starting nickel cornerback in this game.

The AFC East this year will be a three-team race between Miami, Buffalo, and the NY Jets, and these divisional matchups will go a long way in determining which team wins the division and gets a home playoff game.

