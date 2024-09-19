The Miami Dolphins play their first road game of the season on Sunday, September 21st, vs. the Seattle Seahawks. If you are wondering how to watch or listen to the game LIVE, the various ways are below.

TV: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV CLICK HERE to sign up

If you live locally in South Florida, you can watch on CBS4

View the TV Map Below to see if the game is on locally in your area

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Ch 381 CLICK HERE to listen to SiriusXM Online if you have an online account.

If you live locally in South Florida, you can listen on Teristeral Radio at Fox Sports 940 AM or Big 105.9 FM.

Post-Game Show: We here at DolphinsTalk.com will have a LIVE Post-Game Show once when the game ends with Mike Oliva and Tom Ernisse. Join us live on our DolphinsTalk.com YouTube Channel CLICK HERE

The Dolphins are coming off a terrible loss both on the field and off. Miami enters this week 1-1, coming off an embarrassing loss to Buffalo at home, and in the process, they lost their starting quarterback as well. So, Miami will try to navigate this week with Skylar Thompson as quarterback and see if he can step up and lead them to victory. Miami comes in as healthy as healthy can be for the most part. It looks like Robert Jones will play, Raheem Mostert and Malik Washington “may” play, and we are still waiting on whether Terron Armstead will suit up.

Seattle comes into this game at 2-0 and off a big overtime win at New England last week. Geno Smith and the offense have played very well thus far, and the Seahawks have a trio of very good wide receivers in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Here are some Articles below to get you ready for this week’s game