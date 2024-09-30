The Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football tonight. If you are wondering how to watch or listen to the game LIVE, the various ways are below.

TV: ESPN. Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, and Dan Orlovsky will be on the call.

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Ch 226 CLICK HERE to listen to SiriusXM Online if you have an online account.

If you live locally in South Florida, you can listen on Teristeral Radio at Fox Sports 940 AM or Big 105.9 FM.

Post-Game Show: We here at DolphinsTalk.com will have a LIVE Post-Game Show once when the game ends with Mike Oliva and Tom Ernisse.

The Dolphins are coming off a terrible loss in Seattle last week, where literally nothing went right. This week, Skylar Thompson won’t be the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, and Tyler Huntley, who has been in South Florida for a cup of coffee, will be under center. I would expect a dumb-down playbook for Miami, as they will want to keep it simple for the new quarterback. We will see if Mike McDaniel will adjust his game plan, something he hasn’t done in the past when a backup quarterback was under center.

The Titans are 0-3 coming into this game, but he could easily be 2-1. Plus, the Titans come to Hard Rock Stadium confidently as they beat Miami in December of last year on Monday Night in this building. The Titans have upgraded their wide receiver room since they visited Miami last year, but Will Levis is still a very up-and-down quarterback, and if Miami isn’t careful, he may get another win at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams need this win badly, so I expect both teams to come out feisty on Monday Night.

