Some job titles and professions can leave you scratching your head. A great example is a field evaluation body. If you’ve never heard the term, no worries; you’re definitely not alone here.

However, understanding the role of a Field Evaluation Body is often important if you’re working in the electrical industry. To help better guide and inform you, here’s a look at what they do and why they play a vital role in some electrical installation projects.

Defining the Role of a Field Evaluation Body

All electricians follow the National Electrical Code (NEC)—this isn’t a suggestion; it’s the law. The Code sets the standards for electrical work, helping to ensure electricians stay safe on the job.

In 2017, the NEC added two new terms. Article 100 in the NEC covers the definition of a Field Evaluation Body (FEB) and also defines the term Field Labeled.

So, what is a Field Evaluation Body? This is either an organization or an individual whose primary job is to test electrical products and equipment in the field. You also need to understand the importance of field labels.

A field label is applied to products and equipment that have passed NEC testing standards. These tests are performed before the products make it out into the field. All licensed electricians know to look for the field label before using any equipment or machinery.

However, field labels must be applied by a FEB. Once again this is usually done in a National Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL). However, OSHA also has a say in testing and this is when it often gets confusing.

OSHA doesn’t recognize all NRTLs, even if the laboratory is accredited, and this can mean that some tested products may not receive field labeling stickers. So, what happens when products and equipment don’t have field labeling? The project typically stops until a Field Evaluation Body steps in.

What to Expect From a Field Evaluation Body

If you’re out in the field and need to install an electrical component but it’s not registered as being field tested, everything is temporarily put on hold. The next step is to call a Field Evaluation Body (FEB), which is the primary role.

The FEB will come out to the job site, regardless of its location. Now, instead of testing the product in a relatively safe laboratory, it’s going on in the field. The FEB will test the product or equipment to ensure it meets all safety standards.

These standards can differ at local levels, but federal guidelines remain the same. The product must meet all safety guidelines before receiving field labeling. Once the item is field labeled, work can resume as normal.

Confirm the Field Evaluation Body is Properly Certified

Don’t forget that OSHA and NEC don’t always see eye to eye on field labeling requirements, and this can extend to the Field Evaluation Body. Even if the FEB is NEC accredited it doesn’t mean OSHA accepts the certification.

To help make sure that you’re following all standards on your electrical projects, it’s usually best to use NEC as a guideline and adhere to OSHA requirements.