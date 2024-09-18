John Middlekauff discusses Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s challenging decision—should he retire after suffering multiple serious concussions, or is the money he’s owed worth the risk? John also covers how Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields may have earned a longer leash and questions whether the Chicago Bears should have drafted an offensive lineman after seeing Caleb Williams take several hits just two games into the season.
