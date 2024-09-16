Who Do You Trust More At QB Until Tua Returns: Skylar or Huntley?

With the Miami Dolphins adding Tyler Huntley to their roster today, the big question moving forward is who the Dolphins will trust in the short term to play quarterback: Skylar Thompson or Tyler Huntley.

Neither option is appealing for Miami Dolphins fans who had eyes on winning the AFC East and making a playoff run, but it is the hand we are dealt.

Obviously, this upcoming week, Skylar will be the starting quarterback against Seattle because no player can sign on a Monday and learn an offense quickly enough to play a week later. And odds are Skylar will probably start against Tennessee as well the following week on Monday Night Football.

Now, there are two things to consider: If by some miracle Syklar is winning these games, either he is 2-0 or the Dolphins split and the team is 1-1, then he should (and probably would) keep the job.

Like with all things in life, things are not always black and white, and there is a large area of gray.

What if Miami loses both games, but Skylar plays well, and they are losing because of poor defense? Does Miami bench Skylar, then?

What if Miami wins both games, but they win it strictly because of defense and special teams, despite Skylar’s poor quarterback play? Do you bench a quarterback whose team just won back-to-back games?

A third thing to consider is Tua’s timeline. Is Tua going to go on IR and miss at least four games, possibly more? Or will he just be inactive for a week or two, and then the expectation is for him to be back on the playing field?

If Tua is going on IR and missing at least four games, then yeah, in a week or two between Skylar and Huntley, the best quarterback may win the starting job and play. But if Tua is only going to miss one or two games, then we might as well leave Skylar as the quarterback and not upset the apple cart too much.

Let’s look at some of the numbers here as well.

Huntley is 26 years old and went undrafted in 2020 out of Utah. The Dolphins will be his 3rd team, as he has previously spent time with the Ravens and Browns, although he never made the Browns’ roster or played in a game for them. Huntley has played in 20 games, starting 9. In those nine starts, the team won three and lost six games.

Huntley did go to the Pro Bowl in 2022 as a member of the Ravens.

In his career Huntley has 221 completions on 342 attempts, his completion percentage is 64.6% and he has thrown for 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. In 2021, playing in seven games he took 18 sacks.

In 2023, he was 21 for 37 for 203 yards and had three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Skylar Thompson has played in eight games, only starting two, and is 1-1 in those starts. He didn’t play a snap for the Miami Dolphins in 2023. Prior to last week, the last time Skylar was in a real game was Miami’s playoff loss to Buffalo in the 2022 season.

For his career, Skylar is 68 for 119 for 614 yards, one touchdown to three interceptions. His career completion percentage is 57.1%.

So, as the Miami Dolphins enter week three of the NFL season, there is a lot of uncertainty around the team and the quarterback position, and it will be very interesting to see how this plays out in the coming days and weeks.