Why Miami Must Address the QB Position in 2025

I know we are only heading into Week 3 of the 2024 season, but if you are reading this, you are probably an adult and can hold multiple thoughts simultaneously.

Thought #1: We Wish Tua All of the Best and a Speedy Recovery

Thought #2: Hopefully, Skylar Thompson can win games for the Dolphins as long as he is needed as the starting quarterback, so the 2024 season isn’t lost.

Thought #3: How do the Miami Dolphins handle the quarterback position next season?

In this article, I want to focus on Thought #3: the future of the Miami Dolphins and how they will manage their quarterback position beyond 2024.

Yes, the Miami Dolphins just gave Tua Tagovailoa a huge contract extension, which will play a big factor in all of this. The NFL Network reported on Sunday that Tua has no plans to retire.

So, let’s assume Tua isn’t retiring and will be on the Miami Dolphins roster next season.

That shouldn’t affect how Mimai addresses the quarterback position because we live in a very different world than when Tua was given that big-money contract extension.

In 2023, Tua played every game for the Miami Dolphins, and we all thought (and I am going to assume the organization thought as well) that we turned a corner. Tua put on weight heading into that season. He got rid of the ball, lightning quickly to avoid hits, and on plans where he was outside of his pocket either as a runner or when things broke down, he would slide to avoid taking unnecessary hits.

Fast forward to this offseason, and Tua has lost weight. He wanted to be more agile and athletic to help extend plays, and I think everyone was okay with that because, again, he learned to get rid of the ball fast and slide to avoid big hits.

Well, Tua’s refusal to slide against Buffalo and another concussion have led us to where we are now, and everyone (fans, media, and the organization) has to reevaluate everything.

I’m not sure we can trust Tua to protect himself. And I don’t say that in a mean or negative way at all. I say that he is a football player who only knows how to play the sport one way, and with his build and body structure, he isn’t able to absorb the run-of-the-mill hits that most quarterbacks can absorb.

The hit vs the Packers on Christmas Day 2022 was a normal/non-violent hit that gave him a concussion. This hit vs Buffalo last week was a normal/non-violent hit that gave him a concussion.

The sample size is no longer small, and I think we can safely conclude that Tua is one non-violent hit away from having another concussion, which is something you can’t say about other quarterbacks and players.

So Where Does Miami Go From Here

Again, even if Tua doesn’t retire and remains on Miami’s roster in 2025, it will have no effect.

Here are some avenues Miami can take.

Option One: Have your backup quarterback almost be quarterback 1A. Someone like Russell Wilson will be a free agent after this season, and having someone of that caliber as your backup quarterback who can step in on a moment’s notice to take over will have a very little drop-off “if” Tua were to miss time with another concussion. I am not sure Wilson would have many offers out there to start anywhere else as he really didn’t this past offseason, and with Justin Fields leading Pittsburgh to a quick 2-0 start this year, I doubt they will turn to Wilson anytime soon.

You could also explore the trade market as someone like Kirk Cousins may be available next offseason, with Atlanta dating Michael Penix Jr in Round 1 this past draft. The problem here is Cousins’s contract is a bit hefty, and paying him and Tua and staying under the cap is probably impossible. Cousins would probably only be an option if Tua decided to retire and Miami wanted to make a run with a veteran quarterback on a veteran team.

Option Two: Draft a Quarterback in Rounds 1 or 2. To me, this makes the most sense on all levels. One, from a salary cap perspective, you have a relatively cheap backup quarterback, and if you take him in Rd 1, you control him for five years. Two, if Tua suffers another concussion down the road, either later this season or early next, and it truly is one concussion too, man, and he has to retire, you already have your quarterback of the future on the roster and ready to go.

Third, you have an entire draft process, starting now when your scouts can go to college games to dial in on the quarterbacks who will be in the 2025 class. You have the combine and entire pre-drat process to zero in on one or two guys you really like, and you can get someone that fits your system and culture and check all of the necessary boxes you want to be checked.

If Tua has no further concussions and can stay healthy, that would be great. You have a solid #2 quarterback on your roster who is very cheap. If Tua stays healthy for a couple of years, then you have a tradable asset that will bring back a nice little haul of future draft picks.

And the 2025 Draft class doesn’t look too shabby. Quinn Ewers, Jackson Dart, Carson Beck, Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Drew Allar, and Jalen Milroe just to name a few.

The One Thing We Can’t Do

The one thing we cannot continue to do is stay status quo, which means keeping Tua as your starter and thinking you can get by with Skylar Thompson, Mike White, or Tyler Huntley as your backup quarterback.

Miami’s situation is unique because they are the only organization in the league with a starting quarterback who gets concussions like this semi-regularly. So, how they handle and build their quarterback room compared to how the other 31 teams handle theirs will be very different and non-typical.

As of a couple of weeks ago, did I think I would be writing this article today? No

Do I want to be writing this type of article today? No

But this is the hand the Miami Dolphins have been dealt, and they have to play it to the best of their capabilities, not just in the short term with trying to salvage the 2024 season, but in the long term and how they build this roster for success in 2025 and beyond.

While everyone loves Tua, the person, and the quarterback when he is healthy and on the field, some tough decisions must be made. All feelings must be put aside as decisions have to be made for the greater good, which is the other 52 men on this roster and a fanbase that has supported this organization in time and money for many years.