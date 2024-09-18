Why the Miami Dolphins Should Not Consider Bryce Young

While some Miami Dolphins fans are in denial that the organization has a long-term issue at quarterback right now with the latest Tua concussion, many Dolphins fans realize they need to address the position regardless of whether Tua Tagovailoa returns to the field.

All Dolphins fans love Tua and wish him nothing but the best and a speedy recovery, but the business of football will move on, with or without Tua.

The Miami Dolphins have to keep working on putting the best product on the football field, with or without Tua. And finding a young quarterback of the future is a must for the Dolphins organization.

That leads us to Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. With the news earlier this week that the Panthers are benching Bryce to start Andy Dalton, many feel the recent #1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft may be on the trade block and could be had now.

Combine that with the Dolphins’ need for a young quarterback, and many in the media are speculating that Miami would be the perfect landing spot for the former Alabama quarterback.

I want to use this platform to offer free advice to Mr. Stephen Ross and all of the Miami Dolphins organization’s decision-makers.

NO! Do not trade for Bryce Young.

There is a saying that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, which may be true if you are at a community garage sale. That is rarely the case in the NFL, and when it comes to quarterbacks, it is almost never the case.

I know the Panthers stink and have a miserable roster, so I don’t want to put everything on Bryce Young, but he has been terrible during his time there.

In 18 starts and games, he has a 59.3% completion percentage, with only 11 TDs and 13 INTs.

Not to mention, he is only 5’10 and just over 200 lbs and is an undersized quarterback.

Yes, the Miami Dolphins have to address their quarterback position moving forward, but trading for another team’s problem isn’t the answer.

Miami will have ten draft picks in the upcoming 2025 draft, and you can always add more.

This season may go sideways, and you may find yourself picking in the Top 10 or Top 15, meaning it won’t be hard to move up a few spots to get a guy you target.

Use the pre-draft process, interview all of the top quarterbacks in this year’s upcoming draft, find one or two you like, and select one.

And if you do so in Rd 1 you control them for five years, on a very reasonable/cheap rookie contract, and you have your QB of the future whether Tua stays or not and continues to play or not or is medically cleared or not.

Do not double down and go after Bryce Young, who has shown nothing in the NFL this year.

Miami cannot be the home to fix all broken quarterbacks, and right now, Bryce Young is broken.

I’m sure McDaniel can get the most out of him, but is the most out of him good enough to lead Miami anywhere? I seriously doubt it.