As all Miami Dolphins stakeholders know, the team has yet to surpass the Buffalo Bills in recent seasons. Hopes were high this year that the Dolphins would take that leap, but the reality has been far from it. Miami’s start to the season has been a nightmare, making change feel inevitable.

Now, however, it’s time to refocus on the next game—a matchup in Buffalo, where the Dolphins haven’t won since 2016.

That victory, an overtime playoff-clinching win, was led by backup quarterback Matt Moore. This year, a win in Buffalo would do more than shift momentum; it could reignite the hope that Dolphins fans had coming into the season.

So far, Miami has struggled to show it can turn things around. Without Tua Tagovailoa in several games, the Dolphins have often failed to execute basic fundamentals. In one game, the offense shines; in the next, it’s the defense that falters. The team’s inconsistency has led to silly mistakes and frustrating losses. Many fans feel like they’re watching the “Same Old Dolphins” – a team that embodies the frustration of the past 25 years.

A win this Sunday would relieve some pressure on head coach Mike McDaniel, but for GM Chris Grier, it may take much more than a single win. Still, the Dolphins have positives to build on, and if they can put together a complete game, a victory is possible.

To start, the Dolphins need to get younger players more involved. De’Von Achane should continue to be a focus, Jaylen Wright deserves more carries, and Malik Washington could see more opportunities (and maybe even River Cracraft returns).

Head Coach Mike McDaniel needs to stick to the run, as Miami’s ground game has been one of the NFL’s best. Facing a Buffalo run defense that’s average at best, running the ball effectively could open up the rest of the field and give Tua more comfort in the pocket. With better ball control, costly fumbles “should” be less of a concern. This is the time to lean into Miami’s newfound offensive identity.

Defensively, consistency is crucial. Too often, the Dolphins have given up easy points through missed tackles, blown coverages, and ineffective blitzes. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver needs his unit to generate turnovers, as the team ranks 26th in takeaways with just 0.71 per game. Given that Buffalo has been the league’s best at protecting the ball, winning the turnover battle will be critical.

The Bills are a more polished team and have a chance to “Squish the Fish,” as their fans say. But Miami must find a way to stop them. Both internal and external pressures are mounting, and another loss could push the Dolphins past their breaking point.

This game is the very definition of a “must-win.” While the season hasn’t been pretty, there’s still time for the Dolphins to “save their season” and fulfill the potential they had in the preseason.