This is all she wrote, folks. A win and the Dolphins have a glimmer of hope going forward. Another loss, another HOME loss; it’s time to look ahead to the off-season with even more question marks than answers.

Now, I don’t have a crystal ball to tell me everything will be alright. Even with Tua’s return to the field, it wasn’t as if he was playing the same brand of ball we saw him produce in 2022 and 2023. The offense is dead last in scoring this season, and it will take a herculean effort to even get them in the top 20 at this stage of the season. But there have been some positives.

Mike McDaniel has committed to running the football the past 2 games. Now adding back in a quarterback who throws with time and anticipation should open things up, IF he stays committed to it.

As much as we speak negatively about the offensive line, it has been holding up OKAY in pass protection and opening up big lanes in the ground game.

It’s time for this team to get back on track, and this is the perfect defense to do it against. Arizona ranks 29th in defensive EPA, 30th in pass defense, and 19th in rush. Does McDaniel get giddy and dial up throw after throw, or does he stay committed to the ground game? We all know a very good ground attack can open up play-action passes. Tua is pretty good at that.

Defensively, the Dolphins boast a top 5 unit. Can Anthony Weaver contain Kyler Murray? His running ability could cause fits. How much of an impact will the loss of Zach Sieler play? Can they take Marvin Harrison Jr out of the game (looking at you, Jalen Ramsey)? As of now, the defense is the least of the concerns, so I’ll stop there.

I have an idea of what happens with a loss. I will save that for the ‘Post Game Wrap-Up Show’ later today. Let’s not hope it gets to this. A win, however, injects life into the team before they play the Bills next week.