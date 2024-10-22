The Miami Dolphins suffered another rough defeat against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Dolphins lost a game in which they managed to have more first downs, total yards, and third-down conversions while holding the opposing team’s starting quarterback to a 41 percent completion percentage. It’s almost impressive the lengths that Miami went to in order to lose the game.

The offense finally committed to running the ball, posting 188 yards on 40 carriers, and the defense maintained its strong play despite missing key playmakers all over the field.

However, a comedy of errors on offense and a worn-out defense led to the Colts’ win, dropping the Dolphins to 2-4 on the season. QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return against the Cardinals next week, but that might not be enough to pull Miami out of the hole it dug.

Before Tua’s return, let’s look at what the film from yesterday’s game tells us.

Dolphins All-22 Review vs. Colts

A Comedy of Errors

For the sake of my sanity, let’s get some of the egregious errors out of the way first. The Dolphins didn’t lose on Sunday because of a lousy game plan or because they were outmatched.

They lost because of self-inflicted wounds that cost them points time and time again. Miami was penalized six times, fumbled twice, and missed a field goal. The Dolphins are one of the league’s most penalized teams, and Jason Sanders’ field percentage is one of the league’s worst.

Nothing new there.

I’m not going to show you All-22 of the two fumbles. Raheem Mostert and Alec Ingold got stripped — there’s nothing to break down. That said, giving Ingold that carry is perhaps the most unserious play call I’ve seen in five years of writing this column.

A first-and-10 fullback dive in the red zone while the running back you traded up in the draft to select (Jaylen Wright) is averaging 6.6 yards per carry on that drive is the most galaxy brain call imaginable. In no world is that acceptable.

The play I do want to look at is the Dolphins’ fourth and 2 at the end of the game because it encapsulates so many of the reasons why this team is 2-4.

Here’s the 4th and 2 play for good measure. Just not really sure what happened here. pic.twitter.com/zMBaCfNxTy — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 21, 2024

Miami is trailing by six and has 11 seconds left with zero timeouts. Third down was a spike after the Dolphins took roughly 12 seconds to gain -1 yards on second down — not great!

Still, fourth and 2 is manageable, and 11 seconds is enough time to get the first down, get out of bounds, and take a shot at the end zone. It’s not ideal, but it’s not impossible. Instead of that, Tim Boyle drops back and throws the ball 10 yards out of bounds.

The game was on the line, and the kicking net was the closest receiver to the ball. Yes, the throw decision is bad, but everything about this play is equally mind-numbing.

Some have said Boyle didn’t know what down it was, which is impossible. He spiked the ball on the previous play, so he wasn’t rushing to the line. He had time to think and hear from McDaniel.

Moving on from the throw to the actual play call, there’s not a single outbreaking route toward the sideline. The three routes to Boyle’s left are all stop routes at the sticks. Hill and Waddle are open but probably get tackled in bounds, and time runs out.

Then, we have the personnel decision. You call a play with a single vertical route, and you have your 5-foot-8 rookie WR4 running that route? Why?

This play even loops in personnel failings. The Dolphins have zero big receivers to put on the field anyway. The whole receiver room is tiny, so it didn’t matter if it was Malik Washington or Tyreek Hill. Completing a jump ball like this is a tall task — pun intended.

This play is the Holy Grail of Miami’s offensive ineptitude. It’s a bad play call that was poorly executed and in a big spot that, even if thrown in the field of play, wouldn’t have worked anyway because of poor personnel management.

There’s no saving grace here. It’s just bad football.

Why No Hill and Waddle Targets?

One of the game’s biggest storylines was the lack of targets for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle — probably Miami’s two best players. They finished the game with four targets (two each), while Hill had one carry for five yards.

After the game, Mike McDaniel gave a few reasons for this. The team wanted to focus on Jonnu Smith’s matchup advantage and wanted to run the ball a lot. That’s all fair, given the Dolphins ran for 188 yards, and Smith averaged 13.7 yards per catch.

Still, not getting Hill and Waddle involved at all is criminal. However, upon film review, a lot of the blame should go to Tyler Huntley and not McDaniel.

McDaniel could’ve called some more manufactured touches for Hill and Waddle, but Huntley had them open multiple times on his first read and didn’t throw the ball.

Tua rips this dig all day, but Huntley sticks on Waddle too long and the pressure gets him off his spot. pic.twitter.com/gKBRVGpmdj — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 21, 2024

This first one is probably the most forgivable of the bunch, but it’s still not a great look. It’s a play-action concept with Waddle running a deep out and Hill running the dig into the middle.

The Dolphins usually run this concept from the shotgun with Tua, but Huntley is better on the more traditional play-action looks.

The pre-snap motion should tell Huntley it’s likely zone coverage, which means he should be reading the cornerback at the top of the screen. To that cornerback’s credit, he’s in a good spot on both routes. However, it’s clear Hill has inside leverage breaking into a wide-open hole in the middle of the field. Tua rips this ball without a second thought, and it’s probably a first down.

For some reason, Huntley hesitates. He gets some pressure from his left, and it looks like he might’ve gotten stuck on Waddle’s route a little too long. Still, this should be a completion to Hill.

Think Huntley could’ve lead Waddle to the pylon for a score here. pic.twitter.com/bg4tlNj7Xr — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 21, 2024

This next one came in the red zone off another play-action pass. Hill is running a backside crosser, while Waddle is running a pivot route to the left pylon. Huntley gets his head around, looks at Waddle (who has outside leverage), and just doesn’t throw the ball.

A well-placed pass to the sideline easily results in a touchdown. Instead, Huntley comes off that, works back to Hill, who is double covered, and then proceeds to take a brutal sack.

Not sure why we’re coming off that look to the bottom of the screen. Corner sits, and Waddle is running the out into open space. pic.twitter.com/0ZNPCviebW — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 21, 2024

This last one is probably the most head-scratching of the bunch. The Dolphins have a corner-flat concept at the bottom of the screen, with Waddle running the corner. Again, Huntley should read the outside corner.

Huntley gets his head to that side, and the corner is clearly sitting down on the flat route. There’s no reason not to rip this ball to Waddle. Reads don’t get cleaner than this at the NFL level.

McDaniel shouldn’t be absolved of all blame. Huntley hasn’t been here long, and it’s clear he’s uncomfortable in the offense, so McDaniel could probably do more to help him.

Still, it’s not like Huntley is missing complicated reads on tough concepts. These are all simple half-field reads where the primary receiver is open.

Stuff like this should get solved when Tua returns, but seeing this on tape in Week 7 is still frustrating.

Anthony Weaver Is Legit

Miami’s pass rush has been decimated this season. Bradley Chubb is still recovering from last year’s injury, Jaelan Phillips suffered another season-ending injury, Shaq Barrett retired before the season, and Emmanuel Ogbah missed Sunday’s game.

To make up for that, the Dolphins blitzed Anthony Richardson quite a bit. The Dolphins’ 16 blitzes from Sunday’s contest topped their previous season high of 11 against the New England Patriots.

Blitzing more often makes sense, but the extra wrinkle Miami added on Sunday was sending more defensive backs. Nine of the team’s 16 blitzes included at least one player from the secondary.

Jalen Ramsey blitzed five times, while Jordan Poyer and Kader Kohou each blitzed twice. All of that worked, as Richardson struggled to find any kind of rhythm throughout the game.

The Dolphins got to those blitzes in various ways, using a lot of pre- and post-snap motion to confuse Richardson and the Colts’ offensive line.

Some DB blitzes I liked from yesterday: This one doesn’t get home, but Poyer dropping makes this a tighter window. pic.twitter.com/udcxIY5z58 — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 21, 2024

Ramsey didn’t get pressure on this play, but sending him on this early game third and 10 set the standard for the day. Pre-snap, the Dolphins have six players standing at the line, including Poyer at the top of the screen.

Richardson sees this and thinks he has a 1-on-1 matchup at the top of the screen. The only Dolphins’ safety is sitting at the far hash. However, post-snap, Poyer drops out, and Ramsey comes from the other side.

There’s no pressure, but Richardson’s pre-snap read was made worse after the post-snap movement. His throw on the nine route went from having no help over the top to having plenty.

Line slides left but the blitz comes from the right. Kohou got in there but just couldn’t make the tackle. pic.twitter.com/SeZDe2VumO — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 21, 2024

This next blitz messed with the Colts’ offensive line more than Richardson. Pre-snap, the center points to linebacker Jordyn Brooks, indicating the line should slide to their left. My best guess is he was expecting Brooks to blitz.

Brooks ends up dropping into coverage, and the Dolphins send David Long and Kohou from the other side instead. Because the Colts slid to the left, they only have two blockers for three rushers on the right, leading to a free run at Richardson.

Obviously, you’d like to see Kohou make a better tackle attempt on Richardson, but this is a wonderfully designed pressure either way.

Dolphins adjust to the Colts audible and get a free runner. pic.twitter.com/JFUxhmJPm8 — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 21, 2024

This last one shows how hard it is to play quarterback in the NFL. Before the snap, the Dolphins have two-high safeties and press coverage across the board. Josh Downs goes in motion, and Kohou follows, indicating it’s probably man coverage.

Richardson then sees both Dolphins’ safeties creep toward the line of scrimmage, possibly indicating a Cover-0 blitz, so he changes the play. Once he does, Brooks communicates with Marcus Maye (safety, who came down at the top of the screen), and he drops out.

Again, the Dolphins send a blitzer from the backside — Poyer and Anthony Walker. This is the same concept that got them pressure on Kohou’s blitz with a similar coverage disguise to the first one we covered in this article.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver won the chess match at the line of scrimmage almost the entire game. The Colts are beat up on the offensive line, and Richardson is a young quarterback, but Miami’s defensive coordinator clearly knows what he’s doing.

Don’t let that get lost in the shuffle amid Miami’s rough start.