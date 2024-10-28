Tua Tagovailoa returned to action on Sunday, and it didn’t matter. The Miami Dolphins suffered another brutal defeat in NFL Week 8. This time, they lost a 28-27 home game to the Arizona Cardinals, dropping them to 2-5.

For all intents and purposes, the Dolphins’ season is over. Through a combination of bad luck, poor execution, and questionable coaching, a team expected to compete for the AFC East crown is cooked before Halloween.

This was also the second straight week the Dolphins blew a 10-point lead. With Tua back, we can’t sit here and chalk it up to poor offensive play. The Dolphins scored 27 points, converted 11-of-15 on third down, and averaged six yards per carry.

However, Miami’s defense, which previously functioned as the team’s best unit, had an awful second half. The Cardinals scored points on all but one of their second-half drives, as Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Trey McBride looked unstoppable.

So, what happened? Let’s look at the big topics from this week: What went wrong with Miami’s defense, and how Tua looked in his return to action?

Dolphins All-22 Review vs. Cardinals

Beating The Blitz

With injuries to its top pass rushers, Miami has recently ramped up its blitzing. We covered how it helped them keep Anthony Richardson in check last week. The Dolphins blitzed Richardson 15 times, and he managed just a 41.7 completion percentage for 54 yards.

This week was a much different story. Kyler Murray shredded the Dolphins’ blitz.

Murray finished with 0.18 EPA per dropback, 0 sacks, 61.5 completion percentage, 116 yards, and seven passing first downs vs. the blitz on Sunday. The unfortunate part for the Dolphins is Murray did all of that even though pressure got home.

Ramsey gets a free run, and Murray turns it into a TD. pic.twitter.com/KZAiOtdrrz — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 28, 2024

Arizona’s first touchdown was an excellent example of Murray just making the Dolphins’ defense wrong despite a good call. The Dolphins put seven on the line of scrimmage pre-snap but ended up rushing just four.

Both interior defensive linemen back out, confusing the right side of the Cardinals’ line. They have three blockers for three rushers, but the center has to worry about the interior players. This gives Jalen Ramsey a free run at the cornerback, and Ramsey has been an elite blitzer this season.

However, Murray, one of the NFL’s most athletic quarterbacks, jukes Ramsey into next week, climbs the pocket, and hits a wide-open Michael Wilson. Cam Smith got lost when Murray scrambled, allowing Wilson to come wide open.

Brooks does an amazing job beating the RB, basically netting a free run at Murray. Again, Murray scrambles and throws a dime. pic.twitter.com/sX2RgNBH51 — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 28, 2024

Here’s another rep where the Dolphins get everything they want and still can’t bring down Murray. Miami lines up with four down linemen, and it looks like the Cardinals line is sliding right, expecting David Long to blitz.

The Dolphins send Jordyn Brooks on a delayed blitz through the left side, leaving him 1-on-1 with the running back. Brooks swim moves the back so quickly that this basically functions as a free runner.

Again, Murray is just too quick, as he outruns Brooks to the boundary and delivers a perfect pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. for the first down. This is a well-schemed blitz, with a pass-rush win to boot, and Murray makes an elite play.

This is not meant to let the Dolphins’ defense off the hook. It had plenty of opportunities to make a game-changing sack or stop and didn’t get the job done.

For example, take Murray’s third-down run on the Cardinals’ winning drive.

Not a free runner on a blitz, but it’s another 1-on-1 tackling opportunity, and again, Murray prevails. pic.twitter.com/1iiF4GA5qD — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 28, 2024

Emmanuel Ogbah wins with explosiveness on the inside, forcing Murray to go off-script with the timing of the run. That gives safety Marcus Maye extra time to get downhill and meet Murray in the hole, which he does.

Maye is untouched and has time to get squared up to Murray, but he just flat misses him. A tackle here would’ve bought the Dolphins offense plenty of time to win the game.

Many will point to Miami’s blitz-happy approach as bad play calling, and I understand that impulse. However, what was Miami supposed to do? Sit back and let Murray tear them up from the pocket?

Murray completed 18 of 23 passes for 191 yards and averaged 0.49 EPA per dropback when he wasn’t blitzed, so it’s not like the Dolphins’ coverage was holding up. This is what happens when all of a team’s pass rushers are out.

The Dolphins forced Murray to be Superman on Sunday, and he was.

Miami’s defensive faults are less with the play-caller and more about offseason personnel decisions. The choice to ride with Jordan Poyer and Maye as the second and third safety doesn’t look great.

Not investing premium resources in replacing Christian Wilkins also looks like a rough decision. Calais Campbell has been good, and Benito Jones has flashed, but without Sieler, it’s not nearly good enough.

Tua’s Return

Moving onto Tua, there’s no doubt that Miami’s offense is significantly better with him on the field. The team fielded a real passing game and generally played well enough in all facets.

Tua finished the day 28-of-38, throwing for 234 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. If this was a normal week, Tua’s play wouldn’t have been good or bad enough to merit discussion in this article. It was an average Tua game — whatever that means to you.

His timing within the offense looked to be right on par despite missing four weeks.

Really love how the placement away from the defender allows for YAC. pic.twitter.com/jgHcEIOxWi — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 28, 2024

This throw was released well before Jaylen Waddle got out of his break and was placed perfectly on the outside shoulder, pulling Waddle away from the defender and allowing him to turn upfield.

Great job climbing the pocket and firing a strike to Jonnu for a critical conversion. pic.twitter.com/OBf2zstL0F — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 28, 2024

Tua was also wildly good on third downs. My favorite third-down throw was this ball to Jonnu Smith, which kept Miami’s potential game-clinching drive alive before it crashed and burned (we’ll get to that in a second).

It looks like Tua wants to throw the out-breaker to Waddle on his right, but as pressure forces him to move up in the pocket (an excellent sign in its own right), he readjusts and throws a well-placed ball on Smith’s outside shoulder, allowing him to pick up a critical third and long.

Tua’s best throw of the day by far — excellent touch. pic.twitter.com/zA4JcZrGw3 — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 28, 2024

Just for good measure, this was easily Tua’s best throw of the day. The Cardinals barely played man coverage on Sunday, so Tua pulled the trigger and dropped this one in the bucket on one of the few reps they did.

It wasn’t all good for Tagovailoa on Sunday. He fumbled three times, including one that resulted in a safety. There’s been some debate about whether the safety was Tua’s fault, but it 100% was.

His first fumble was a play where Tyreek Hill was wide open over the middle, which took an explosive off the board. The last fumble was right at the snap, so it’s hard to say what that play would’ve turned into.

If you’ve read this column in previous seasons, you know many of my complaints about Tua are less about what is on tape than what isn’t. He didn’t make any egregious throwing errors yesterday. There were some odd reads and occasional misses, but nothing bad.

However, there is no doubt that Murray decisively outplayed Tua, which made a difference in the game. Murray had better ball security, made more high-level plays, more consistently turned his team’s negatives into positives, and played better in the clutch.

These numbers are a good visualization of that point. Tua’s numbers were good on Sunday — he positively influenced Miami’s offense. However, he was, ultimately, not elite, and Murray was.

Andddd here’s the screen pass I’ve seen everyone debate today. pic.twitter.com/SxPhWUhuq1 — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) October 28, 2024

Remember Murray’s run from earlier? That’s what Kyler is capable of doing with the game on the line when his teammates make his life hard. The screen pass above is what Tua did in a similar spot.

Pressure gets on Tua a little too quickly, causing him to pop a simple screen pass over the wrong shoulder. Achane has blockers and space to pick up a first down and likely salt away the rest of the game, but this pass isn’t catchable.

I’m not saying this one play is the reason Miami lost. That would be absurd. Nor am I saying that Tua is the reason Miami lost on Sunday. Regardless of how Tua played down the stretch, the defense blew a 10-point lead.

That said, close games like this usually come down to which quarterback can put his team on their back down the stretch. Murray did, and Tua didn’t.

Overall, Tua played solid on Sunday, and anyone telling you he’s the primary reason they lost is just flat-out wrong. Whatever problems his limited ceiling poses for the Dolphins, they have much bigger problems to deal with right now.