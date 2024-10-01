Has there ever been a team more Miami?

All the bells and whistles.

All the glitz and glamour.

Star power on Offense and Defense.

Proven Coaching Staff who’s guided the Team to back-to-back Playoff Appearances.

From the outside looking in, it would appear that we have everything at our disposal to be as successful as possible.

State of the Art Facilities? Check.

State of the Art Amenities? Check.

An Owner willing to do anything and everything to win? Check.

Star Players locked in with extensions? Check.

Head Coach locked in with an extension? Check.

Despite all the peripherals, which couldn’t be any more visually appealing, the truth of the matter is, that this particular version of the Miami Dolphins are lacking substance.

Similar to those owners of exotic cars on South Beach cruising around with the windows down and no gas money.

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote that with Tua sidelined, the most important individual to weather the storm would have be our Head Coach, Mike McDaniel.

Regrettably, the past two weeks have probably been Mike’s worst two weeks as the Miami Dolphins Head Coach.

Offensively, the Team looks in disarray, and that is what’s most troubling.

It’s understandable that there would be a drop off with your Starting Quarterback out but this goes far beyond that. This is where Miami Mike is supposed to grab the reins, prove his worth, and get us through the storm. Unfortunately, the opposite is taking place and our weather forecast for the rest of the year is getting worse by the minute.

This leads me to this next question: who saved who?

Did Mike save Tua, or did Tua make Mike? If the last two weeks are any indication, the answer is clear.

And let’s not even get into the Tyreek made Tua thing because if that was the case then both, Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley, should have lit it up the last couple of weeks.

If only it was that easy, as so many pundits have tried to diminish Tua’s success with that rhetoric.

One thing is crystal clear as we move forward: whether this exotic car has any gas money or not is irrelevant. What is not, however, is who is driving.