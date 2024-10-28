The Miami Dolphins choked away another winnable game, losing to the Arizona Cardinals 28-27. This brings their record to 2-5, a disastrous start to a season filled with high expectations.

Tua Tagovailoa looked solid in his return, but a series of late-game errors, missed tackles, and poor game management led to the Dolphins squandering another two-score lead in the fourth quarter. Once again, the Dolphins’ defense fell asleep in the second half, reminiscent of their collapse against the Titans last season.

With a trip to Orchard Park on the horizon, the Dolphins are nearing a breaking point, putting owner Stephen Ross in a precarious position.

The Dolphins have answered the question hanging over them all season—they are not a playoff team. From the front office to the on-field execution, the Miami Dolphins are faltering. A team that seemed poised for greatness over the past few seasons has now tumbled back to the league’s bottom third. If they fall to the Bills, it’ll be their sixth loss, effectively ending their playoff hopes and ushering in a nightmare scenario for the franchise.

The offseason was meant to be a new chapter, with the Dolphins extending key pieces of their core, including head coach Mike McDaniel, through 2027.

At the time, this seemed like a move to open the Dolphins’ Super Bowl window wide. Yet Chris Grier and the front office have seemingly opted to delay those ambitions, with puzzling offseason decisions including allowing Andrew Van Ginkel to walk, signing injury-prone veterans, and neglecting to adequately replace contributors like Robert Hunt, Jerome Baker, and DeShon Elliott. Chris Grier continues to waste top draft picks on “project players,” expect the most out of injury-prone players, and neglect the glaring holes in the roster.

It starts at the top, and Chris Grier’s time with the Dolphins is nearing its end. Injuries to star players have plagued the Dolphins, but now they face another issue—a lack of discipline, which has led them to consistently lose games when the slightest adversity arises.

The lack of depth, particularly at the backup quarterback position, has been a glaring oversight. Knowing Tua’s injury history, it’s baffling that the team didn’t secure a more reliable backup. Meanwhile, despite repeated mistakes, McDaniel continues to show unwarranted loyalty to underperformers like Skylar Thompson, Julian Hill, and Liam Eichenberg. This isn’t a talent issue; it’s a glaring problem with management and coaching, as players capable of greatness have been repeatedly let down by their leaders.

Mike McDaniel continuously goes back to his old ways, refusing to learn from his past mistakes and refusing to show that the Miami Dolphins have grit. The Dolphins continue to lose, and in the postgame press conference, it’s “We get what we deserve.” This is essentially admitting under preparation, underperformance, and a lack of will and grit to win football games.

Does Mike McDaniel hold his players accountable, or is Miami just the place to get a payday and have fun? Julian Hill, I speak for everyone when I say losing is not fun, and I know everyone in the locker room agrees. Unless something changes soon, not only is Grier’s seat red hot but McDaniel’s is, too, regardless of what everyone tells the media.

Stephen Ross’ leadership has been similarly baffling. He repeatedly opts to retain Chris Grier and avoids a full-scale rebuild. His loyalty to Grier and reluctance to make sweeping changes have left the Dolphins stuck in a strange purgatory (The Same Old Dolphins), unable to progress yet unwilling to reset.

For a roster as talented as this one, being 2-5 is not just disappointing—it’s unacceptable. A team with Super Bowl aspirations is now struggling to win without Tua, continually blowing multi-score leads and repeating last year’s mistakes. The unraveling arguably began last season when they lost control of the division lead, with the Titans game marking the start of their ongoing struggles.

The Miami Dolphins have a culture issue, plain and simple, and this doesn’t just change over time. Change is imminent; it’s just a matter of when.