70 points through six games, to think that the Dolphins were a top offense and put up 70 in one game just last season almost seems unbelievable. Yet here we are, week 8 of the NFL season and the Miami Dolphins sit at 2-4. Still good for second in the division and 1.5 games back of a playoff spot. So, the question is are the Dolphins good enough to bounce back for the second half of the season and make the playoffs?

My optimistic side says yes, and there are plenty of ways to defend this truth. The Dolphins sit at 2-4 with the second-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL. Four of these games are against the division, two of which are against the Jets. Now, so far, the opponent has meant nothing for Miami. The Dolphins have continuously beaten themselves with bad coaching, turnovers, and special teams, among many other deeply enrooted issues that have sent the fan base into uproar. These issues have brought the Dolphins to a tipping point, and this Sunday will do a lot towards answering the “playoffs” question.

Remaining Schedule

Week Opponent Opponent record 8 vs. Cardinals 2-4 9 at Bills 4-2 10 at Rams 1-5 11 vs. Raiders 1-4 12 vs. Patriots 1-5 13 at Packers 4-2 14 vs. Jets 2-4 15 at Texans 5-1 16 vs. 49ers 3-3 17 at Browns 1-5 18 at Jets 2-4

Run The Ball

For beginners, the Miami Dolphins must continue to change their offensive identity to a run-first team. The Dolphins ‘ half-back room has been performing at a high level and is way too talented not to be used continuously. Raheem Mostert and Alec Ingold each had poorly-timed fumbles this past week but have played extremely well. DeVon Achane and Jaylen Wright are the real deal and will make life so much easier for Tua and the offense. Continuing to pound the ball on the ground will enable Tua and the RPO game to return to last season’s form and eventually lead to being able to take the top off. I know I am not the only one who needs to hear “He’s got Hill!!!” right now.

Defense Has Been Solid, Not Good Enough

Next, we go to the defense, which has put the team in a position to win. Last week, the defense held it together until the very end, dealing with sudden change, their backs against the wall, and some hard running by the Colts. The Dolphins still have things to clean up on this side of the ball, regardless of their performance. Their tackling must get better, the linebackers and defensive linemen have to control the line of scrimmage, and ultimately, the play calling can still get better. The three points that Miami basically gifted the Colts last week before half played a huge role in the loss. The defense has constantly gotten better, and once again, this week will tell us if Miami is ready to start playing football again. Expect Anthony Weaver‘s defense to start playing more aggressively, and hope the Dolphins can return to the fundamentals.

Special Teams

For beginners, the Dolphins special team’s unit has been awful. I wrote about how Danny Crossman must improve in the offseason; well, he might have gotten worse. The love/hate relationship with Jason Sanders is at an all-time high, and Jake Bailey continues to be one of the worst punters in the NFL. Special teams are more important than many realize; they put points on the board and win the field position battle. Until the Dolphins can constantly flip the field and confidently put three on the board, being a playoff team and hopeful for the Super Bowl, it is in the rearview.

Discipline and Accountability

Which brings me next to discipline and accountability. Remember Brian Flores’s “Takes no Talent” wall? This Dolphins team could use that. The Dolphins are in the top 10 in penalties and yards against through six games (49 penalties, 440 yards against). The Dolphins have had many procedural errors (24 pre-snap), countless holding penalties, and, believe it or not, a minimal number of penalties on defense (11). The Dolphins have to play more disciplined football, but this starts with head coach Mike McDaniel holding players accountable. Julian Hill (8 penalties, 55 yards), Liam Eichenberg (5 penalties, 40 yards), and then the numerous illegal shifts/motions. The same players can’t continue to be allowed to make the same mistakes week in and week out, and this also applies to the stars of the team. Tyreek was not trying for the fumble a few weeks back, losing a ball in the sun, Waddle making a business decision on a ball over the middle, and the numerous sacks and missed assignments by the offensive line. Mike McDaniel has to lead this team more and not always be Mr. Nonchalant nice guy.

Now to answer the question. The Dolphins are filled with talent on both sides of the ball yet have failed to control the line of scrimmage, management has neglected the holes in the roster, and the Dolphins have not played fundamental Football.

Are the Miami Dolphins good enough to make the playoffs? Yes. Yet, things must change in a hurry and Tua returning is not just going to solve all the Dolphins issues. Before Tua’s injury the Jaguars and Bills games weren’t going to hot. The Dolphins must capitalize on their weak schedule and start their march to the playoffs with a statement win against the Cardinals.

