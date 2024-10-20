With the NFL Trade deadline approaching on November 5th, teams out of the playoff race will look to sell off parts to acquire draft picks. The 1-4 LA Rams are one of those teams that are expected to be sellers at the deadline, and a piece they have that they may look to sell off is their often injured but talented wide receiver, Cooper Kupp.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Saturday that the LA Rams have received phone calls about Cooper Kupp and whether he will be available at the deadline. The 31-year-old WR has been dealing with an ankle injury this season but could return today vs. the Raiders or, at worst, Thursday vs. the Vikings.

The article listed five teams that may be aggressive in trading for Kupp: Pittsburgh, Miami, Baltimore, Atlanta, and the LA Chargers.

Regarding Miami, the article stated…

“It might seem odd to consider the 2-3 Dolphins as buyers, but the reality of the situation is that there is so much uncertainty going forward with Tua Tagovailoa’s health. The good news is that he is expected to return in Week 8 according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, but can he be relied on after 2024? Miami’s window could be closing with Tyreek Hill getting older as well. A Kupp trade could be a statement that says it has to win now.”

Kupp is signed through 2026, but beyond this season, only his 2025 salary is guaranteed. This means that any trade for Cupp would have to come with a contract restructure. Per Rapoport: “He’s due a roster bonus of $7.5 million ($5 million of it fully guaranteed) in March, which theoretically the acquiring team would pick up. Then there is another $5 million roster bonus in 2026 that is not guaranteed.”

The Dolphins already have significant money tied up in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, but they also have a huge void with their WR depth and need a quality 3rd WR desperately.

For Chris Grier, who is currently on the hot seat, and a head coach in Mike McDaniel, who may be on the hot seat sooner rather than later, would they make a desperate move to add Kupp to this offense in an attempt to salvage this season knowing Tua is returning in a week?

I wouldn’t put it past them as desperate times call for desperate measures. Although, Miami adding a 3rd high-priced wide receiver does seem unlikely.