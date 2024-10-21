It is official now. Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa‘s return to practice on Wednesday at his media session. If there are no setbacks, he is expected to play Sunday vs. Arizona.

The big question is whether Tua can sustain another hit, avoid another concussion, and stay on the field for the rest of the 2024 season. At 2-4 the season may not be able to be saved at this point as digging out of this hole to make the playoffs, with the many injuries and flaws this team has, may be impossible. But the only chance of any hope for that happening is with Tua under center.

The Dolphins most likely will be in the quarterback market after this season to find their quarterback of the future, but before they get to that, they need to finish out this 2024 season and see if they have the right coaching staff and a young core of players to move forward with.

Since entering the league, Tua’s NFL career has been a roller coaster of sorts. He entered the NFL coming off a major hip injury he suffered during his senior year of college. Brian Flores, his first head coach with the Dolphins, didn’t connect with him, and there was a disconnect between the two and an ever-changing offensive philosophy.

In Tua’s third NFL season, Mike McDaniel replaced Flores, bringing an entirely new energy and offensive system to Miami, where Tua flourished.

From a statistical standpoint, Tua’s numbers have improved under McDaniel, and he is set up for success because he is surrounded by many offensive weapons.

There are still some concerns with Tua, though, such as his ability to win big games, beat good teams, and play well in December/January.

The main concern with Tua is the numerous concussions he suffered in 2022. He suffered at least two concussions, and many feel he suffered three, but it was covered up. No matter what the number is, in this day and age, with what we know about brain injuries, that many concussions in a short amount of time is something to monitor.

His latest concussion vs the Buffalo Bills is alarming because it was a run-of-the-mill play that didn’t involve a vicious hit.

