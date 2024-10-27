Intro

Cardinals at Dolphins, 1 pm, Hard Rock Stadium, on Fox

Dolphins 2-4

Cardinals 3-4

Last Week

Lost 16-10 last week against the Indianapolis Colts

-Rough coaching and bad plays all around

-Tua could not be coming back at a better time

– Dolphins had multiple red-zone opportunities but failed to convert.

– They initially gained a quick lead but then allowed 13 unanswered points.

– Frustration point: driving downfield effectively, led by Jalen Wright, who carried the offense with multiple rushes, stretches, and dives, consistently running the football and shouldering the team.

– Decision-making issues: On 1st and 10 at the opponent’s 10-yard line, the ball went to Alex Ingold, the fullback, who fumbled. Criticism was directed at Coach McDaniel for not giving it to Wright in this situation.

– McDaniel made some questionable challenge decisions, resulting in wasted timeouts.

Tua

Tuainjury suffered week 2 against the Bills on Thursday night football, 3rd major concussion

Tua’s return – was asked about the guardian cap in presser (no cap)

says, “Well, how much risk do we take when we get up in the morning to go drive to work?” Get into a car crash, I don’t know. Everything I think takes risks. Every time we suit up, we all take a risk that we potentially get hurt, whether it’s a concussion or a broken bone. There’s just risk in any and everything, and I’m willing to play the odds.”

-over the last 17 games Hill has played with Tagovailoa, he has 132 receptions on 199 targets, 1,853 receiving yards, and 13 touchdown catches. Hill was targeted twice last Sunday and hasn’t scored since Week 1.

In weeks one and two, he had a 71.1 passing grade as a team, with 6 completions of 15 or more yards. In weeks 3-7, there was a 51.4 passing grade with nine competitions of 15 yards or more. In almost triple the time span, the dolphins have one of the worst offenses.

Cardinals breakdown

–Marvin Harrison struggled of late, suffered knee injury but will play, many are calling him a bust already… is this warranted?

–Kyler Murray is a dual threat, likes to buy time out of the pocket, and scramble to the perimeter where he can gain yards. He’s elusive, versatile, and quick which is going to pose problems for the Dolphins front seven. Kyler Murray ranks 5th in rushing yards this season, he ranks seventh overall in dual-threat ability when averaging passing yards and rushing yards, and he ranks 2nd behind only Bo Nix in yards per carry. The three games the Cardinals won were the three games with the most yards for Murray.

–Budda Baker leads the defense in tackles and overall impact.

-Top corner sean murphy-bunting will be out with a neck injury

-Wins against top teams like 49ers and Chargers, but was blown out by Washington and Green Bay

-The Cardinals’ passing defense is ranked 26th in the NFL. Arizona is 27th in total defense and 24th in scoring defense. To make matters better for Miami, the Cardinals’ defense is the worst in the NFL in terms of third-down defense. The Cardinals’ passing defense is ranked 26th in the NFL. Arizona is 27th in total defense and 24th in scoring defense. To make matters better for Miami, the Cardinals’ defense is the worst in the NFL in third-down defense

-Terry McBride leads the team in receptions (33) and receiving yards (332)

–James Conner is also a force with 504 yards on the season, 4.6 per attempt.

-Ranking 25th with just 181 yards in the air a game,

Dolphins Injury report

Terron Armstead is IN for today and hopefully can help keep Tua upright in the pocket.

DB Storm Duck is doubtful with an ankle injury.

CB Kader Kahou is out with a neck injury; rookie Cam Smith is expected to fill in.

Sources say Tyreek Hill will play this week following his foot injury.

Tua is also set to play following concussion in week 2

DT Zach Sieler is out with an eye injury (fractured orbital bone during practice)

Roster Moves

Cam Smith is activated this week, and I will get a good taste out there today.

QB CJ Beathard signed to the practice squad.

WR Dee Eskridge elevated, while Tyler Huntley went to IR after an injury suffered last week.

Activated Tua, Tim Boyle released

Main Dolphins news

The Dolphins rank 30th or lower in so many statistics of the offense. Passing yards, competitions, pressures allowed, competitions, and gaining 20 or more yards- the Dolphins offense hasn’t been productive. Exposing all of the holes they had on the Offensive Line, Terron Armstead was injured. When Tua went down, the Dolphins got exposed

– Wide receivers need to step up, especially with Tua’s return.

– Jalen Wright continues performing well and should remain a focal point.

– Johnnie Smith’s role has been increasing and should continue to be utilized.

– OBJ, signed in the offseason, has seen limited playing time, and integrating him more could be beneficial.