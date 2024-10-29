Defund the Dolphins

Sports teams are public trusts that shape a community’s identity.

They celebrate and enrich the city they reside in. They’re one of the few entities in life that transcend the divides of race, class, and politics.

Fans love their teams, but sometimes the teams don’t love them back.

Most fans know they can’t expect a championship every season; it’s unrealistic. Every franchise has ebbs and flows over time. You will have a few-year run during which you may compete for a championship, and then there will be times when you are rebuilding and trying to get back to respectability.

Yes, there are outliers like Tom Brady‘s run in New England, and the run Kansas City is on with Pat Mahomes, but let’s put that aside and recognize that they are outliers and not the norm. And let’s tie this to our Miami Dolphins.

Yes, our Miami Dolphins.

The team we have rooted for and for over the past god knows how many years.

If you are reading this article on this website, you are a die-hard of the die-hard.

We can name the backup left guard of the 2020 Dolphins team just as quickly as we can name our children’s names. We are the ones that sit through all three days of the draft and “hope” and “pray” a player we like is selected by Miami in the 6th or 7th round when we know deep down inside it really doesn’t matter that much.

But we care.

We really, really care about this team.

We will do 20 mock drafts in January once the Dolphins’ season ends, getting ready for the NFL Draft, which doesn’t happen until three months and three weeks later.

That is why it hurts so much when we see the Miami Dolphins have another miserable season.

It stings.

And it feels hopeless being a Miami Dolphins fan today, as nothing ever changes.

When the people in a position of power in this public trust, the caretakers of this public trust we call the Miami Dolphins, continue to fail, the fans must take action.

It is time to DEFUND THE DOLPHINS.

What does that mean? Well, it’s simple.

Dolphins fans have stood by for 24 years now and seen zero results. Not one playoff win in 24 years.

The organization sells hope, but it never delivers results.

Dolphins fans are Charlie Brown, and the Ownership and General Manager are Lucy.

Dolphins fans fall for it every time.

Well, enough is enough.

Now, before I go any further, let’s get a few assumptions out of the way

ASSUMPTIONS

Nothing the fans can do can force a Billionaire owner to sell the team, so let’s get that pipe dream out of the way. It’s not happening.

No boycott will be called for there to be an empty stadium this year; that is also ridiculous.

If you have already spent money on a flight, hotel, and tickets to a game this year or purchased season tickets, go to the game and don’t let the money go to waste.

But moving forward, I think, as fans, we can take small actions to show our displeasure with this franchise that has done nothing but let us down for over two decades.

For one, Christmas (or whatever holiday one may celebrate at the end of the year) is coming, do NOT buy any Miami Dolphins merchandise as gifts. Don’t give these people a dime.

Every purchase of Dolphins gear, whether a hat, jersey, t-shirt or even a goddamn key chain, puts money in the pocket of the people who have built this dumpster fire of a football team that lets you down every Sunday.

By giving them money, you are saying you are OK with that.

ENOUGH!

Second, it’s almost time for season ticket renewals for the 2025 season; JUST SAY NO!

It’s that simple: don’t do it. Again, by continuing to give them your money, you are sending the message that you are okay with losing and supporting this organization’s decisions. Don’t be willfully ignorant and line their pockets with money when you get nothing in return. Oh, wait, now they give you a backpack and let you watch one road game on the field at Hard Rock Stadium (which they call a picnic, meaning you have gotta bring your own food; god forbid they give you some as a gesture), so you can watch them lose again at Hard Rock Stadium. Great….it ain’t worth it, folks.

Third, if you truly need to watch the team play live, you must do it. Then, watch them play on the road and buy tickets through the opponent’s website. Don’t give the money to the Dolphins; give it to our opponents. You get your fix of Dolphins football live, but you don’t line the pockets of Mr. Ross and the powers that be in South Florida.

You may think this seems awfully small, but it won’t bring about change. I say it will.

The NFL is a business; it’s all about the bottom line, and these owners employ an army of accountants.

When the money starts to come in at a slower rate than it has in the past when the profit margin drops by 4% next fiscal quarter (which may seem small, but in a billion-dollar business, that 4% is a big dollar amount), the accounts will ring the alarm bells. The accounts will be the ones saying hey, things are going in the wrong direction here. And that will get in front of the face of Mr. Stephen Ross.

Mr. Stephen Ross may not know football (check that he doesn’t know football), but he does know money.

And when the line on the graph starts going south, not north, that will get his attention.

Only then will we see some change.

Dolphins fans, you have done your part for the last twenty years. You have shown up, you have stood by, and you have defended this organization time after time, whether it was tampering charges, Bullygate, racism allegations, coaches doing drugs in the office, or the other hundred embarrassing moments this franchise has had in that time.

Dolphins fans have shown up.

Now it’s time for Dolphins fans to draw the line in the sand and say no more.

It’s time for the fans not to accept the losing.

It’s time for fans not to accept the embarrassment.

We expect better, we demand better, and until you show us with your actions and with results, our wallets will stay shut.

It’s time to Defund the Dolphins.