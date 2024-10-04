NFL Hall of Fame CB Deion Sanders didn’t mince words this week when he strongly hinted he would like to see his son, quarterback Shedeu Sanders, on the Miami Dolphins. On the Nightcap Podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Deion said the following…

“See, I’m bein’ a father now — I’m not a coach,” he began. “Okay, so there’s a situation looming in Miami right now that, okay, Tua [Tagovailoa] out for, what, two more weeks after this? … Let’s say three more weeks. So, what would that record possibly look like in three weeks?

“And if he warrants another concussion, that’s got to be all she wrote. That, we prayin’ that don’t happen. Even right now, we’re like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know.’ What should he do or what should the Miami Dolphins do?”

“What I’m saying is that if he sustains another concussion or he’s done period, what do you do?” he asked. “… I told you, I started this off by sayin’ I’m lookin’ at it as a father now. … What do you do businesswise if you the Dolphins?

“Do you go into the draft and take a quarterback, which (is) what I’m saying, or do you say, ‘Tua, let’s check this out. Let’s see what we gon’ do.’ Is his health more important than that?”

Deion also said:“I want what’s best for him,”

“I want him to be happy as well. You really don’t get to dictate where your son gets to go because there’s a draft process, but you know us. You know how we are, we know who ain’t trying to win in the NFL. You know who’s consistently in the basement year after year after year. You don’t want that situation for your kid or your family members. Nobody, none of them. So we know what time it is.”

On another podcast, Deion had this to say regarding his son and Travis Hunter who is a superstar CB/WR for Colorado: “I know where I want them to go,” Deion said on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

“So, it’s certain cities that ain’t gonna happen. It’s going to be an Eli.”

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterback prospects in this years upcoming draft. Mel Kiper currently has Shedeur as the #1 QB prospect in the 2025 draft class, but of course that can always change.

So far this season, Shedeur has 14 touchdowns to 3 interceptions, thrown for 1,630 yards, has a 70.1% completion percentage and his Colorado team is 4-1.