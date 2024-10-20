The Miami Dolphins dropped another winnable game today, plagued by costly mistakes and questionable decisions. Despite promising performances from players like Jonnu Smith, Jaylen Wright, and De’Von Achane and a strong defensive showing from Calais Campbell, Kader Kohou, and Jalen Ramsey, the team’s undisciplined play doomed their chances.

The Dolphins had this game in a golden position, going up two scores right before the half. They then proceeded to give the Colts an easy three points, seemingly igniting the Colts’ offense. During the entire game, Miami managed to contain Anthony Richardson, yet mistakes on the offensive side of the ball led to points and, ultimately, a loss.

Even after Tyler Huntley‘s injury, the Dolphins had a chance to drive late in the fourth quarter. That all came to an end when Mike McDaniel called the obvious fullback dive, followed by another Jason Sanders missed field goal. Special teams are among the many underlying issues contributing to the Dolphins’ losses.

Penalties and turnovers once again highlighted the Dolphins’ lack of execution, overshadowing the positives from their standout players. Raheem Mostert and Alec Ingold‘s games were overshadowed by crucial mistakes while the two young stars dominated. Edge rusher Chop Robinson was notably ineffective, as he failed to disrupt the Colts’ offensive rhythm. Chop missed many tackles, created no pressure, and ultimately looked like another failed first-round pick.

McDaniel’s seeming inability to hold players accountable is becoming an increasing concern. Mistakes continuously harm the Dolphins, and everyone makes mistakes. However, for the Miami Dolphins, it is the same players and coaches week after week. This week, Julian Hill once again performed terribly; Tyreek Hill was held to one catch and couldn’t locate a beautiful pass by Tyler Huntley, while Danny Crossman and his special team’s unit continued to be terrible (Siran Neal had a great game today).

Even with Tua Tagovailoa set to return next week, the issues that led to today’s loss run deeper. From the top all the way down the Dolphins will have to be better.

If the Dolphins hope to turn things around, accountability and consistency must take center stage, starting with the coaching staff’s game management and extending through the roster’s ability to execute cleanly.

On the bright side, Anthony Weaver and his defense have done all they can to ensure the Dolphins’ good fortune before Tua returns. Unfortunately, thinking Tua will make all the difference is wishful thinking.

The Dolphins now sit at 2-4 and have little to no room for error in such a competitive conference. A Dolphins schedule that once seemed so easy has turned into a nightmare for everyone who pour their heart and soul into this team.