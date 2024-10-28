Every time I see the Miami Dolphins play this year and play well, I say to myself how are they going to screw this game up? Well, the Dolphins did it again and, just like last week, got off to a 10-0 lead but still squandered the game away.

This game marked the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and he provided a spark to the offense in the passing game, which this team needed. However, this was overshadowed by the fact that he fumbled three times today.

He got away with two of them as the offense recovered, but the last one went right through his hands on a simple shotgun snap, and he batted the ball out of the end zone for a safety.

It turned the whole game around.

The Dolphins were up 10 points and forced the Arizona Cardinals to punt, and it looked like the Dolphins were going to take control of the game.

But like many moments of this franchise’s last 25 years, the game slipped through their hands. I don’t want to hear it was a bad snap by center Aaron Brewer because that’s BS. This was squarely on Tua.

The Cardinals got the ball back, drove it down the field, and scored. They got into a rhythm on offense that they didn’t have for the first three quarters.

The Dolphins, to their credit, got the ball back and scored to make it 27-18, but the Cardinals kept their momentum going on offense, scored another touchdown, and were able to get the ball last, milk the clock down, and get a field goal to win the game as time expired.

This game was tough to take and a painful heartbreaker. Those who felt the Dolphins could go on a run with Tagovailoa coming back can just keep dreaming because this team’s season is officially over.

Any hope that I might have had with this team potentially coming in vanished like the 10-point lead for the second consecutive week.

As a fan, watching this team is disheartening, embarrassing, and depressing. This team is too talented to be playing like this. Every time they look like they are going to get it together, they find a way to screw it up. Last year, they were 9-3 and had the division title and a first-round bye in their sites and they choked it away.

This team is going to have to be broken up and rebuilt in certain areas, but frankly, I don’t think we have the right guy in the front office leading this team because he had a poor plan at backup quarterback, and the play in the trenches on both sides of the ball has been inconsistent.

They sometimes play well during the game but then morph into their below-average talent that everyone sees except Grier.

The Dolphins will get worse before they can get better, and I think right now they should look to trade some of their players and look to next year. Not every area is gloomy. I like how the offense has more balance especially with our running backs because they all bring something different.

However, other areas are dreadful, such as the tight-end position. If he’s not committing a penalty, Julian Hill is fumbling the ball when he catches it, like today. Durham Smythe needs to go as he isn’t doing much, and Tanner Conner, for the life of me, I can’t understand why he’s on the roster when he is always inactive.

Other positions feature underwhelming talent, such as inside linebacker and backup wide receiver, to name a few.

The Dolphins should look to trade some of their players who won’t be here beyond this season or just cut their losses because this season is choking away.