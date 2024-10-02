Another week, another Dolphins loss. This season is definitely up to a bad start for the dolphins, but it just seems to keep getting worse every week. They can’t seem to compete even against a bad team. The problems seem to be the same, just over and over again. It is as if they are not learning from their own mistakes and shooting themselves in the foot. But in this last game against the Titans, they completely embarrassed themselves and looked like one of the worst teams in the league.

Of course it is easy to blame the injuries, especially Tua’s injury, but that is no excuse for the awful performance they put on this Monday night. The team just looked incompetent, mostly in the offensive side, not being able to advance the ball and just committing penalty after penalty.

The Dolphins have had penalty trouble for a while, but for some reason, they don’t seem to clean it up. It is true that in this game, a lot of the penalties were because Tyler Huntley is new to this offensive scheme and had a lot of trouble with timing the snaps and motions, but that shouldn’t have happened to begin with; McDaniel should have tried to run a simpler offense with a new quarterback at the helm. McDaniel can’t seem to adjust or at least he doesn’t look like he wants to, he wants to stick with his scheme and not change a thing.

In this game, we saw McDaniel struggle a lot with the playcalling again. He seemed to veer off from what was working early on and instead of making Huntley throw the ball inside the numbers he was just calling some inside runs and passes outside the numbers and none of those seemed to be working. Once again, the offense just seemed completely out of sync.

With that being said, we can’t just blame McDaniel for everything, Tyreek and Waddle weren’t that great either. Tyreek dropped a backward pass that ended up being a turnover, and Waddle dropped a pass that could have been a first down. Drops happen, but they shouldn’t happen that often, especially when you are two of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league and especially when you are playing with your 3rd string quarterback who joined the team a week ago and needs all the help you can give him.

Aside from all of that, McDaniel showed us again that he doesn’t know what to do in short-yardage situations, and instead of calling it a functional play, he decided to run the ball sideways once again. The Dolphins can’t afford to only convert a couple of 3rd downs every week and never convert any 4th downs, it’s just not the best recipe for victory. Why can’t he just run the ball down the middle or line up under center and call a play-action pass or something like that? The Dolphins need answers, and they need them now. There are a couple more losses, and this season is officially over. They can’t afford to be incapable of winning a single game every time Tua gets injured; it’s just unacceptable.

I am not going to criticize the defense that much because, honestly, they have been pretty good, even if the score doesn’t show it. They haven’t really been at fault for a lot of it. The offense is always giving the opposing team a good field position because of their inability to move the football, and it also causes the defense to be out there for a long time and get very few breaks. But overall, the defense has been good; of course, there is still room for improvement, but they are not at fault for the losing streak.

It is honestly becoming hard to watch these games; even with low expectations, they still find a way to disappoint us. McDaniel has to figure stuff out and maybe try to simplify the offense at least until Tua is back. Just make a simple and different game plan and call good plays, especially in short-yardage situations, which is what should technically be easiest. Let’s hope the injuries stop, and everyone is able to come back to play soon and get back in that win column.