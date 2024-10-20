As the Miami Dolphins sit at 2-3, second in a competitive AFC East that has seen significant moves this week, the question looms: will the Dolphins follow suit before the trade deadline? Only time will tell. But their immediate priority is to claw back to .500 this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. With Tua Tagovailoa set to return to practice and likely to play next week against the Arizona Cardinals, Miami has a crucial opportunity to build momentum before their star quarterback returns.

Without Tua, the Dolphins’ vulnerabilities have been apparent. However, over the last four weeks, they’ve shown progress in key areas. Defensively, they’ve been solid, especially against the pass, and the run game has begun to show promise. The team is also getting healthier. This Sunday’s matchup is a chance for Miami to prove they’ve grown as a unit, starting with head coach Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel, often criticized for his stubborn play-calling, showed flexibility last week against the Patriots. He committed to the run game, took points when available, and put his team in a position to win despite turnovers and penalties that nearly derailed their effort. A victory without your franchise quarterback is never easy, but if McDaniel continues this balanced approach, it bodes well for the team when Tua returns.

Defensively, Anthony Weaver and his unit still need to improve. While the pass defense has held strong, the run defense and tackling have been subpar. The Colts will be without Jonathan Taylor, which simplifies Miami’s task, but they will still need to contain Anthony Richardson’s dual-threat capabilities. Stopping Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson will also be key to showing growth on defense, especially in controlling the line of scrimmage.

Offensively, the Dolphins need production beyond Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Through five games, no other wide receiver has more than two catches—a glaring weakness in an offense that has struggled without Tua. This lack of depth and output from the third wide receiver position reflects a failed off-season project and remains a critical issue as the season progresses.

With the trade deadline approaching, a potential move to bolster either the trenches or add a veteran presence is on the table. However, such speculations mean little without a win against the Colts. Sunday’s game is pivotal—not just for staying in the playoff hunt but also for proving that this Dolphins team is evolving ahead of Tua’s anticipated return.

The reality is that it’s a long season, and despite their struggles, the Dolphins are still positioned to make a playoff push. They have a talented roster capable of turning things around. While the product on the field hasn’t consistently reflected that potential, there’s still time for change. Coming off a much-needed win and a perfectly timed bye week, the Dolphins are primed to show their growth with a critical victory in Indianapolis.